Earthquake causes damage in Seymour





Southeast Australia, including Seymour, shook the largest earthquake ever recorded on Wednesday morning.

At 9.09 am, the ground began to shake as millions of people several hundred kilometers from the epicenter, which was southeast of Mansfield, looked at each other in confusion.

The 10-kilometre quake was felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Adelaide.

Buildings shook, arrows rattled on shelves, and lights swayed during the 5.8-magnitude quake.

Two smaller aftershocks were recorded in the hour following the earthquake, measuring 4.0 and 3.1 on the Richter scale.

The parish priest of St. Mary, Father Eugene Ashkar, said the earthquake caused some damage to St. Mary’s Church.

“Some cement pillars from the front window collapsed and fell into the driveway and others cracked,” he said.

“The window is paneled because if a strong wind comes in, some of the stained glass windows might fall off.

There are some cracks in the front wall of the church and a couple on the side facing the new building. The head of the cross fell at the front of the church.

Father Ashkar said a team of builders made the building safe and a structural engineer was called to assess the damage further.

“We are waiting for an engineer to assess the damage and determine if it is cosmetic or structural,” he said.

“We are not sure if more aftershocks or tremors from the Puckapunyal could worsen the situation.”

The quake “really came out of the blue,” said University of New South Wales professor of geology Martin van Kranendonk.

Prof Van Kranendonk said the quake was caused by tectonic activity in the Victorian Alps, where tectonic plates were still pressing on the mountains and pushing them up “very slowly”.

Earthquakes are hard to predict, he said, especially in Australia where tectonic activity has been limited.

“I think we are fortunate to have been in a largely uninhabited area,” he said.

“It was big enough to cause damage, but the energy dwindles the farther you go (from the epicenter).”

It was one of the largest the country has experienced since the 1989 earthquake in Newcastle, he said, and that earthquakes of this magnitude have only been seen in Australia every “20 to 30 years”.

Prof van Kranendonk said that more aftershocks in the coming days and weeks would not be a surprise, but they are unlikely to be as strong as the initial quake.

