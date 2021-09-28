ShakeAlert Puts Southern California Train Safety On Track





A Southern California commuter rail system is trialling a new technology to reduce train speed before the earthquake shakes.

Written by Lauren Koenig (@Lauren_A_Koenig)

On an average weekday, commuter trains carry 40,000 passengers to destinations across Southern California — an area with high seismic risk. Now, earthquake early warning technology will help keep these passengers safer during an earthquake.

Starting September 10, Metrolink — Southern California’s regional commuter rail system — and the California Department of Transportation are piloting earthquake early warning technology to stop or slow trains when an earthquake occurs. The first phase of the program is being evaluated along Metrolink Line 91/Peres Valley between Peres and Riverside.

Metrolink train at Riverside Downtown station. Credit: Juan Enrique Gilardi CC BY-SA 2.0

“This line has the least amount of freight traffic on it, so it’s an ideal lab for us to test this new software,” said Paul Gonzalez, a spokesman for Metrolink.

The project is based on ShakeAlert, the West Coast earthquake early warning system, which was developed through a collaboration between the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and a coalition of states and universities. During the first phase of the pilot, data from ShakeAlert will be processed by the Railway Seismic Interface (CSRI), which will send instructions to train crews during the earthquake. Depending on the intensity of the vibration, crews can either stop or slow the train.

In the second phase of the program, Metrolink’s Positive Train Control (PTC) system will use ShakeAlert data to safely slow and stop trains as needed. When human error and confusion can waste precious seconds during an emergency, this technology can prevent train collisions, train derailments and other damages caused by strong ground shaking.

Metrolink’s Positive Train Control system shows an automatic deceleration alert. Credit: Paul Gonzalez

Deliver data before harmful waves hit

The new Metrolink program is based on three products from the USGS’s National Advanced Seismic System: ShakeAlert, ShakeMap and ShakeCast. As such, the early warning system will be the first to integrate real-time information from several USGS products during an earthquake.

The ShakeAlert system detects earthquakes so quickly that electronic alerts can reach people tens of seconds before the shaking arrives, depending on the location of the earthquake. When sensors on the ground detect the fast-moving initial waves of an earthquake, they relay the information to the USGS’s processing center, which then estimates the earthquake’s magnitude, location, and potential shaking intensity across the region. The USGS then alerts its partners to issue a message letting people know to “drop, cover, and wait” or take other proactive action.

Besides slowing the train down, ShakeAlert data can be used to initiate automated actions such as opening fire doors and parking gates, closing gas and water valves, or stopping elevators on the nearest floor. Responding quickly to emergency alerts before more destructive secondary waves of an earthquake occur can prevent injuries or damage.

After the earthquake, ShakeMaps are calculated depicting the movement of the Earth and the intensity of the shaking. ShakeCast automatically delivers that information, triggering earthquake response protocols. A post-earthquake review can help repair teams locate potential damage on the railroad, says Robert de Groot, ShakeAlert’s technical engagement coordinator. This data will help repair crews find and repair infrastructure damage.

“I see this as a complement to the existing Metrolink system,” de Groot said. “One of our goals is not for ShakeAlert to be a panacea or a standalone solution. It is part of a larger ecosystem of products that can be combined so that they can increase the ability to reduce earthquake risk.”

USGS ShakeMap from the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake of magnitude 7.1. credit: USGS

Earthquake warning systems from Japan to the West Coast

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system has pioneered the use of ShakeAlert for trains nearly a decade ago. With its new integrated system, though, the new Metrolink system represents the most comprehensive earthquake safety system for trains in the United States, according to de Groot. In other parts of the world, such as Japan and Mexico, alarm systems have been in place since 2007 and 1995, respectively.

The Japanese system pumped the brakes on 33 trains just seconds before the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, saving lives and preventing major damage. Both the Japanese and US systems have strong technical underpinnings, de Groot said, but building the ShakeAlert system in the US was a greater technical challenge.

In Japan, the primary earthquake hazard comes from faults located offshore. The main active fault zones in the United States are located on Earth, which means that they are much closer to populated areas. So the US system has to calculate and alert much faster because earthquake waves don’t have to travel far before they reach people.

Human reaction times are an important safety factor

ShakeAlert notifications currently reach more than 50 million people in California, Oregon and Washington through mobile apps such as MyShake and QuakeAlert USA, as well as the FEMA Wireless Emergency Alert System.

But alerts are only as useful as the responses they trigger. People need training and experience to develop quick reaction times, according to de Groot.

“We want to understand human interaction with ShakeAlert because it asks people to do things very quickly,” de Groot said. “We dedicate a lot of resources to understanding preventative measures and how best to implement ShakeAlert in schools and other places where there are untrained people. … Ultimately it is about keeping people safe.”

