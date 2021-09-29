The WHO Formal Academy expands access to critical learning through a solemn ceremony

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republicand Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, today opened the WHO Academy campus in the French city of Lyon.

The event marks a milestone in fulfilling the two leaders ’previous commitment to establish a WHO Academy in Lyon’s biomedical district to meet the needs of WHO member states and a growing global health workforce for expanded access to lifelong learning, health guidance and competency building.

The accelerating pace of scientific discovery and advances in technology makes it difficult for health professionals, policy makers, and other health professionals to monitor health practices and evidence-based policies. This often takes more than a decade to implement important life-saving guidelines.

This is the key reason why no country is currently on track to achieve all the health goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The COVID-19 pandemic has also disrupted lifelong learning systems, creating a growing demand for digital learning.

“The WHO Academy’s ambitions are not modest: to transform lifelong learning globally into healthcare,” Dr. Tedros said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a strong demonstration of the value of health workers and why they need the latest information, competencies and tools to keep their communities healthy and safe.

He added: “The WHO Academy is an investment in health, education, knowledge and technology, but ultimately it is an investment in people, and in a healthier, safer and fairer future.”

From its campus in Lyon, the academy will provide millions of people around the world with quick access to the highest quality lifelong health education. It will offer multilingual, personalized learning programs in digital, personal, and blended formats, applying the latest evidence-based health guidelines, cutting-edge learning technologies, and advances in the science of adult learning.

“The quality of the health workforce is key to resilience during a health crisis,” President Macron said. “Investing in health systems is the best way to prepare for future pandemics. Success requires the coordination of all actors without precedent. The WHO is, of course, a key player and its Academy will be an important platform for spreading learning. ”

The Academy aims to expand access to critical learning for health professionals, managers, public health officials, educators, researchers, policy makers and caregivers in their own homes and communities, as well as the WHO’s own workforce worldwide. The vast majority will access the Academy’s programs via the Internet, which will be available via desktop and mobile devices and in low-bandwidth settings, thus ensuring a fair, global and diverse group of students.

In addition, the WHO Academy will:

Take advantage of new high-performance technologies, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and serious educational games, to provide health learning for maximum impact.

Formally recognize competencies that students have acquired through “digital credentials” that they can demonstrate to employers and regulatory agencies to help them advance in their careers.

Offer more than 100 major learning programs by 2023 with leading programs for the credibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, universal health coverage, health emergencies, and healthier lives. The academy will also offer its students simplified access to WHO’s full breadth of hundreds of e-learning programs currently housed on 20 digital learning platforms, as well as access to high-quality learning programs developed by others.

When it opens in 2024, the WHO Academy campus in Lyon will have high-tech and people-centered spaces designed for collaborative learning, educational research and innovation. It will also host a state-of-the-art health emergency simulation center that will use high-fidelity technologies to enable healthcare professionals to sharpen their competencies amid realistic scenarios, including mass casualties and disease outbreaks.

During today’s event at Lyon’s Cité Internationale, President Macron and Dr. Tedros reviewed the architectural model of the building and spoke via video link to health workers who participated in the Academy of Mass Victim Management program, which already operates in several countries, including France, Greece , Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Somalia.

The WHO also took the opportunity to announce the appointment of Dr. Agnès Buzyn as Executive Director of the Academy, which took effect on August 16, 2021. She has served as the WHO Director-General’s Envoy for Multilateral Affairs since January, during which time she oversaw the Academy’s project.

As a WHO member state and a key player in global health, France is a leading investor in the development of the Academy, which has allocated more than € 120 million to support its establishment and infrastructure. This achievement is possible thanks to the collective actions, commitment and financial support of the City of Lyon and Lyon Metropole, as well as from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, which contributed € 25 million to the total investment. The region will own the campus and lease it to the WHO.

