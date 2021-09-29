earthquake | 2021 Columbia Pacific Get Your Guide Ready





Did you know that during a major earthquake you may be unaccompanied for weeks or even months?

before

• Develop an escape plan and build a toolkit.

• Determine safe places in every room of your home, workplace and/or school. A safe location can be under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall, away from windows, bookcases, or tall furniture that could fall on you.

• Practice “falling, capping, and waiting” in every safe place. If you don’t have sturdy furniture to hold on to, sit on the floor next to an interior wall, and cover your head and neck with your arms.

• Keep a flashlight and sturdy shoes by your bed in case an earthquake strikes in the middle of the night.

• Make sure your home is securely anchored to its foundation.

• Install water heaters and gas appliances into the wall screws.

• Fasten bookcases, china cabinets, and other tall furniture to wall studs.

• Hang heavy objects, such as pictures and mirrors, away from beds, sofas, and anywhere people sleep or sit.

• Support overhead lighting fixtures.

• Install strong bolts or bolts on the cabinets. Large or heavy objects should be close to the ground.

• Learn how to close the gas valves in your home and keep a key on hand for this.

• Learn about your area’s seismic building standards and land use codes before beginning new construction.

During

If you are inside when the shaking starts

• Drop, cover and hold. Move as little as possible.

• If you are in bed, stay there, raise your fold and hold it. Cover your head with a pillow. Don’t try to get under your bed.

• Stay away from windows to avoid injury from broken glass.

• Stay indoors until the shaking stops and make sure it is safe to go outside. When this is the case, use the stairs instead of the elevator in case of aftershocks, power outages, or other damage.

• Be aware that fire alarms and sprinkler systems go off frequently in buildings during an earthquake, even if there is no fire, but take appropriate precautions if an alarm sounds.

If you are outside when the shaking starts

• Find a clear location (away from buildings, power lines, trees, street lights, etc.) and get down on the ground. Stay there until the shaking stops.

• If you are in a car, stop to an obvious place, and stop. Avoid bridges, bridges, and power lines if possible. Stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on until the shaking stops. Then, if you can, drive carefully, avoiding bridges and cliffs that may have been damaged.

• If a power line falls on your vehicle, do not get out of it. Wait for help.

• If you are in a mountainous area or near unstable slopes or slopes, beware of falling rocks and other debris.

• Landslides are often caused by earthquakes.

after, after

• After the earthquake, the disaster may continue. Anticipate and prepare for possible aftershocks, landslides, or even tsunamis.

• Look for small fires and put them out. Fire is the most common hazard after an earthquake.

• Every time you feel an aftershock, be sure to drop, cover, and wait. Aftershocks often occur in minutes, days, weeks, and even months after an earthquake.

• Check yourself for injuries and get first aid, if necessary, before helping injured or trapped people.

• Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, sturdy shoes, and work gloves to protect against injury from broken objects.

• Quickly look for damage in and around your home, and evacuate everyone if your home is unsafe.

• Listen to local radio or TV stations for the latest emergency information.

• Check to see if the phones are working. Make short calls to report life-threatening emergencies.

• Use text messages to communicate with friends and family members.

• Clean up spilled medicines, bleach, gasoline, or other flammable liquids right away.

