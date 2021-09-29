Big “earthquake forecast” warning for potential hoax LA area





Scientists are skeptical after an online personality predicted that a major earthquake would hit the Los Angeles area within the next 24 hours.

The epicenter of the alleged earthquake is expected to be near Thousand Oaks, anywhere in the Southern California danger zone, according to the Earthquake Prediction Center.

5-Hour Warning: 6.7 to 7.2 earthquake likely in Los Angeles area – 09/29/2021 – [most likely NW of Los Angeles] https://t.co/VMyuA1tYdu pic.twitter.com/8Em4iVJRPF

Earthquake Prediction (Quakeprediction) September 29, 2021

There is only one problem, the rest of the scientific community cannot find evidence to support these predictions.

“I have no idea how to come to that conclusion,” said Dr. Jennifer Andrews, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology’s Seismological Laboratory. “We have no reason to believe there is a high risk.”

Andrews notes that while there is always some level of risk due to nearby fault lines in Southern California, the prediction sweeping the Internet comes as a surprise to her.

According to the United States Geological Service, the answer to the question of whether scientists can make such accurate predictions is straightforward.

“No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have predicted a major earthquake. We don’t know how, nor do we expect to know how anytime in the foreseeable future,” the USGS website reads. “USGS scientists can calculate the probability of a major earthquake in a given area over a given number of years.”

EarthquakePrediction, the purported earthquake warning source, is run by Luke Thomas Holmquist, which has been derided by the press and scientists alike on several other occasions, with Thomas even being given the nickname “Quake Quack” by the Bay Area SFist blog.

14 hours after the “12 hour warning,” and 7 hours after the “5 hour warning” issued by EarthquakePrediction, no major earthquakes of any size have been reported in the Los Angeles area.

