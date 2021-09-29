Five things we want to see when the Sounders face the San Jose Earthquakes





The Seattle Sounders are back in action again tonight, playing their sixth game in 19 days on their way to playing seven in 23 days. This confrontation is against the San Jose Earthquakes who abruptly returned 5-2-4 during their last 11 games, a period that began with a 1-0 win over the Sounders on July 31.

This is what we hope to see:

Raise the Heritage Cup

Last Wednesday night apparently didn’t go as planned, as the Seattle Sounders left Las Vegas without the League Cup. Tonight, the Sounders have a chance to “win” a lesser known trophy, the Heritage Cup. Because of how the rules of the cup are written this year, the Sounders will need to win this game in order to claim the cup for the sixth consecutive season after Earthquakes won the previous game. Perhaps most importantly, a win would also keep the Sounders atop the Western Conference. – Marker

After only going 1-5-1 against the Earthquakes when they played their home game in Santa Clara, the Sounders have never lost in seven trips ever to the recently renamed PayPal Park. That includes their victories on three of their past four trips there. The Sounders rarely look good on their trips to San Jose – all of those wins were identical 1-0 – but they clearly learned how to score there. Let’s hope this experiment bears fruit again. – Jeremiah

When the Sounders last played San Jose, they fouled 16 times and won seven corner kicks. Of course, Seattle lost that match, 1-0. Since the Earthquakes play in such a way that they interrupt the flow of the game so much, the Sounders will need to make set pieces a force of their own tonight. We know João Paulo is a great provider of free kicks and corner kicks and has helped the Sounders score their third highest (10) goals in MLS this season. The Earthquakes are also struggling on set pieces, allowing for a fourth (11). – Marker

Quietly, the Earthquakes have been among the best teams in the league for the last 11 games. A large part of this appearance was the play of Javier Eduardo Lopez, also known as Chavez. The former Chivas striker is among the contenders for the Golden Boot with 11 goals, six of which have come in his last three games and eight of those in the Quakes’ 11 games. All of his 11 goals came off his left foot and he is particularly fond of cutting off the right. – Jeremiah

Liu Zhou has had a really quiet start to his MLS career so far. It makes sense that the young player would need some time to settle into his new team, especially since he arrived so late in the season. But Brian Schmitzer hinted earlier this week that Cho could receive his full debut against San Jose. His speed and dribbling abilities could come in handy against a team known to have an aggressive defensive line. If Chu is able to get the ball and break his lines, I think he has a good chance of making a really strong impact. – Marker

