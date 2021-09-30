Sounders at Earthquakes, live stream: game time, TV schedule and lineup





When the Seattle Sounders last met the San Jose Earthquakes, the teams seemed to be going in completely opposite directions. Sure, the Earthquakes were riding a four-game streak unbeaten, but they were all in a row unbeaten in 11, while the Sounders were still flying high from their first 13 unbeaten games.

The two teams meet for the third time and are separated by a healthy difference in the standings, but play similarly well. The Earthquakes’ win over the Sounders in their previous encounter led to a resurgence that saw them take a 5-2-4 lead over their last 11 games, putting them within three points of a playoff point. The Sounders went 5-2-1 playing MLS in the same time frame, while still sitting atop the Western Conference standings.

The previous meeting also heralded an adjustment in tactics by Earthquakes coach Matthias Almeida, whose players no longer keep tabs on the men throughout the match. Sure they still do it sometimes, but it’s no longer something they do all the time and it has paid off with a more reliable defense that has allowed one goal or less in 9 of the last 11 games.

Oddly enough, their only two losses during this 11-game run have come home – a 4-3 loss to Real Salt Lake and a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids. Like the Sounders, Earthquakes actually have more waypoints (18) than they do at home (15).

The Sounders holds a seven-game undefeated streak at PayPal Park in this game. They’ve gone 3-0-4 in those games, including a 1-0 win on their previous visit earlier this season. João Paulo has a yellow card removed from his total accumulation after playing five consecutive matches without capturing one. Chofis has quietly advanced up the Golden Boot leaderboard and now has 11 goals, six of which have come in his last three. This is the defining game of the Heritage Cup, an annual competition between the Sounders and the Earthquakes. The first team meeting of the year didn’t count, which means the Sounders must win that meeting in order to retain the trophy. Any win from the Sounders would keep him in Seattle, as the tiebreaker was the previous year’s winner.

Seattle

Out: Nicolas Benezet (L hip flexor strain); Jordi Delem (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament); Nico Lodeiro (R knee surgery); Jordan Morris (L ACL tear); Brad Smith (Health and Safety Protocol).

San Jose

Directed by: Matt Bersano (left hand); Cristian Espinosa (Yellow Card Accumulation). Question: Tanner Bison (left thigh); Jeremy Epopese (head injury).

Next suspended yellow card: SJ: Marcos Lopez, Eric Remedy; Sea: Yamar Gomez Andrade

Referee: Allen Chapman. Assistants: Frank Anderson, Jeremy Hanson; Fourth official: Michael Radchuck. Video Assistant Technology: Tim Ford. VAR Assistant: Mike Campinert

Match time/kick-off time: Wednesday, 7:38 p.m. PT

Venue: Paypal Park, San Jose

Online Streaming: Amazon Prime (affiliate link, in market), ESPN + (affiliate link, out of market)

Local English TV: Fox13 + (formerly JOEtv) (Costigan, Keller, Zakuani)

Local Radio: 1090 KJR-AM Seattle (Costegan, Keeler, Zakwanee)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Local Spanish TV: KUNS-TV Univision-Seattle

International TV:

China: Chinese sports media, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain: DAZN (Europe) Latin America (eg Brazil): ESPN Latin America Southeast Asia and Oceania: beIN Sports Sweden: C-More

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders in the Earthquakes. Watch with us

Sounder at Heart has affiliate partnerships. These do not affect editorial content, although Sounder at Heart may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sounderatheart.com/2021/9/29/22699839/seattle-sounders-san-jose-earthquakes-livestream-game-time-tv-schedule-lineups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos