Homeowners in Placer County have a new option to fund PACE to save energy and water, prepare for earthquakes and fires





LOS GATOS, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Residents of unincorporated areas of Placer County can now access Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) funding through California-based Home Run Financing. This innovative financing mechanism helps communities upgrade their housing stock to be more energy and water efficient and more resilient to earthquakes and wildfires, while also creating good local jobs.

Home Management Funding was approved to provide PACE funding to local homeowners by the Placer County Board of Supervisors in December of last year. The PACE program enables homeowners to make upgrades related to renewable energy, power and water, earthquakes and wildfires in their homes, and then pay over time with their property taxes. Because of this payment mechanism, PACE providers must be approved by every city and county.

Placer County’s approval means Home Run Financing is active in 47 counties across the state.

“We are excited to be active in Placer County and look forward to working with homeowners to help them prepare for wildfires and energy efficiency upgrades in their homes,” said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing. “We hope that cities in Placer County will soon follow suit in giving their residents access to this powerful financing tool to upgrade their homes.”

In California to date, Home Run Financing has funded more than 13,000 projects, resulted in an annual reduction of 36,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and saved 54 million gallons of water. The increase in home improvement business has created more than 3,400 paid living jobs and generated $381 million in private investment in communities across the state.

Home Run Financing also offers a conventional unsecured loan product, Home Run Loans, for a wide range of home improvement projects. For more information, homeowners, contractors and local organizations are encouraged to visit https://www.homerunfinancing.com/.

About Home Run Financing Home Run Financing (formerly PACE Funding Group, LLC) started in California in 2014 and has helped tens of thousands of homeowners across California, Missouri and Florida make upgrades to their properties. The company offers Home Run PACE financing for residential renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, and earthquake, wildfire and hurricane repairs and repairs. They also offer home management loans, a traditional unsecured product that covers a wide range of home improvement projects. Home Run Financing projects have put in 47,000 metric tons of annual carbon emissions reductions, conserved 54 million gallons of water, created more than 4,500 living wage jobs, and generated $453 million in private investment in local communities. The company works with a wide network of licensed and reputable contractors nationwide.

