



After 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, the last thing people in the Pink City expected was an earthquake.

Kristen Knight of Benalla was at home with five-year-old Genesis getting ready to take him to kindergarten when she heard an ominous sound.

“I was inside brushing my teeth to kinda and the floor was shaking all over,” Genesis said.

“The whole house shook. I thought it was an earthquake, it blew us outside.

“I was so scared. We were in the front lawn and our neighbor went out too.

I said ‘Mama, call the police,’ but she called Grandma instead.

Worrying for His Companions: Genesis’ first thought after the earthquake was the hope that all kinda friends would be safe.

“And I told Mummy I hope Fiona grabbed all my kinda friends and ran them outside so they were safe.”

“It was his first idea for his kinda friends and that was cute,” Kristen said.

“We were in the bathroom about to head to Kinda and then I heard what sounded like a gust of wind.

I thought ‘Wow, a storm.’

As soon as I felt the ground sway, I picked up Jane and ran toward the door.

“All the neighbors ran out, too.

“I’ve had an earthquake in Tokyo before and it was worse for me.”

Diane MacMillan was in her kitchen Benalla with her husband David and their dogs.

“We heard a rattling,” Diane said.

“The sound got louder and the house started shaking. The vibrations got worse and the noise got louder until it roared.

“At this point, water was starting to come out of the dogs dish and the house was shaking violently.

After that we learned that the roar was deafening and the whole house started moving from right to left and back again. In addition to the roar we hear the creaking of the house and see movement everywhere.

“Let’s go out,” we shouted at the same time.

“I had a great fear that upstairs was about to come down on us.

“Instinctively, the dogs were of a similar mind and we all walked out the back door together. What a relief to be outside, with so much chaos all around us.”

“We found our neighbors in the streets who were also in the normal strip, just as we were in a shaking…

“After a few minutes we settled down a bit and went back inside to survey the damage. Oddly enough, there was very little.

“I went to my desk and found that all the desk drawers shook.

“Mum’s kerosene lamp assembly, perched on the piano, was still in place and undamaged. Nothing else seemed out of place. I began to wonder, ‘Did I dream about this?’

Upstairs there is some evidence of the event.

“My porcelain dolls have been raised from the rice chest where you live, to the ground.

“Our standard lamps fell off; likewise, vases of flowers were dropped, some David’s books were thrown out, and his Flying Scotsman model was on the floor…

“Days later I still have a fear of going upstairs to take a shower.

“The weakness of being upstairs, completely naked, worries me a lot.

“I read on Facebook that many are still troubled by vertigo, motion sickness and anxiety. I have experienced these symptoms too.

This phenomenon has been called “earthquake residue”.

“Please, God, don’t let this happen to us again.”

Peter Nelson was at home when he noticed his cat, Roma, behaving strangely.

“I suddenly realized a great rattling sound with a noticeable shaking in my house,” Peter said.

“The gypsies became frightened, and they ran quickly into the house which was shaking and swaying for about half a minute.

“This earthquake brought back memories of a similar earthquake that hit my previous home in Karingale, Frankston, in 1969.

“I also had another jerk with my three young children one Wednesday morning, in June 1981 at Glen Waverley.

“It is interesting to note heavy rains in 1969 and 1981 and the 1932 Mornington earthquake after a rainy winter.”

