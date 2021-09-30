Is the Zagreb earthquake in 2020 the strongest to hit the Croatian capital in 140 years?





September 30, 2021 – The 2020 Zagreb earthquake was a horrific experience for all who experienced it. I was one of them. It was hard to believe that amid the very light snow that was just beginning to fall, the car sirens sounding, bits of neglected facades falling and a global pandemic, what was happening was real.

It looked somewhat out of the Bible. Anyone who has experienced a strong earthquake and the deafening terrifying sound would not want to live through anything similar again. As such, it is difficult to gauge the traumas experienced by the residents of Petringa, Glina and other areas of central Croatia after the catastrophic natural disaster at the end of December last year.

Emotions aside, Zagreb is no stranger to earthquakes and many small earthquakes that we barely feel, if any, happen throughout the year. It also occurs along the fault line near Sisak Moslavina. Was the 2020 Zagreb earthquake the strongest the city had experienced in the last 140 years? With terrible cases previously, this answer finally came.

As Poslovni Dnevnik wrote, the scientific journal Geophysics looked at the 2020 Zagreb earthquake and provided an answer to this question. The note reads: “We recently published the first article that is part of our special issue dedicated to the 2020 Zagreb earthquake series that began with a localized 5.5-magnitude earthquake on March 23, 2020.”

This article provides an answer to a question that was very important in the early days after the Zagreb earthquake of 2020, which resulted in billions in losses: which earthquake was stronger – the earthquake of 1905, 1906, or from 2020?

Professors Marijan and Davorka Herak and colleagues Mladen Zivcic of the Slovenian ARSO have searched archives, excavated ancient seismograms, compared, analyzed and calculated a lot, concluding that the 1906 and 2020 earthquakes can be considered roughly equal in magnitude to ML = 5.3, but this is from 2020 caused a stronger tremor.

The 1905 earthquake is certainly weaker than these two earthquakes. Feel free to have a look at the original article ”, as you read, this article can be read in full here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.total-croatia-news.com/lifestyle/56461-2020-zagreb-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos