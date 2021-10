Abia Monarch urges Igbo to send painkillers for devastating earthquake – Nigeria – The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The traditional governor of the Umuanyi Autonomous Community of Isiukwuato LGA Abia, Eze Cletus Uwadiegwu Ogbonnaya Igbo, urged at home and in the diaspora to mobilize and send palliatives that would come to aid the victims of the earthquake that devastated the Republic of Haiti in the Caribbean.

He also asked the Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership to go on a condolence visit to the people of Zambia on the death of their former President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who said he passed away months ago at the age of 97.

Ogbonna, a former journalist for the defunct Concord newspapers, said that by sending relief items to Haiti, N’Digbo would reciprocate and appreciate Haiti in accordance with the diplomatic recognition of the defunct Republic of Biafra in 1969 after Zambia led by the late Cowanda, Cote d’Ivoire. And Gabon did.

He said that apart from recognizing the dissolved Republic of Biafra, the impoverished island nation (Haiti) also mobilized relief for the (at that time) starving millions after the legendary Swedish humanitarian pilot, Count von Rosen who became the first pilot to fly to the dissolved Republic of Biafra with his plane SWEDEN MINICON JET AUTHORIZED at the age of 67 in 1969.

The traditional ruler noted in a press release that the second earthquake to hit the Caribbean nation in the past eleven years followed the first, which occurred in 2010 during the days of former President Peter Aristide, a Catholic clergyman.

According to him, the last earthquake, which was said to be more destructive than the first, led to a wave of mass immigration to Mexico and the state of Texas in the United States, where 13,000 of them were declared illegal immigrants by President Joe Biden. She has been flown to Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti since Monday last week.

He said, “Now is the time for the Igbo people of Nigeria back home and diaspora to remember their groups and relatives from the Republic of Haiti which is ranked as one of the poorest countries in the world.”

On his way down memory lane, the royal father explained that the black nation of Haiti was the descendants of freed Igbo slaves in the former French lands, who in the true Igbo spirit against oppression and humiliation, overthrew their French colonial masters in 1830.

“With its victory over the French, Haiti became the first free black country in the world,” he explained.

