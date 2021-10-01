Anti-seismic technology for earthquake-resistant buildings – Manila Bulletin





The engineer. Roel Ramirez with seismic isolator

An engineer in the Philippines recently presented a pioneering solution to protect the country’s buildings from earthquakes – the seismic insulator. Since the Philippines belongs to the Pacific Ring of Fire and we witness a lot of earthquakes, an anti-seismic device can help and prevent further damage in the event of another earthquake event.

Seismic insulators were the engineer’s thesis. Ruel Ramirez, Director of Ruel B. Ramirez & Associates (RBRA). When he received his PhD from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), he wanted to find a viable solution to protect buildings from the destructive ground motion of earthquakes, which led him to discover countries like Japan, New Zealand, China and the United States were already using basic insulators for their buildings. He then proceeded to study technology and bring it to the Philippines.

His engineering company RBRA is the first in the country to introduce these devices. They design, supply and install seismic isolators. These anti-seismic devices can be applied to new and existing structures, making them an effective and proactive earthquake solution.

Seismic isolator ensures no damage

An earthquake isolation device is an anti-seismic device that ensures that no damage is caused to the building in the event of an earthquake. Its purpose is to isolate the building from harmful ground movement by allowing it to slide with the ground. Because the motions of destructive earthquakes are horizontal rather than vertical, a building with seismic isolators will simply sway rather than vibrate back and forth in different directions due to inertial forces, causing deformation and damage.

Seismic insulators can be of any shape depending on the building requirements, but are usually cylindrical or square in shape, often consisting of natural or high damping rubber with a lead core. The lead core stops and absorbs vibrations, while the rubber acts like a spring. As it absorbs seismic energy, the acceleration of the floor will be reduced, thus preventing damage to the structure, and ultimately preventing damage to the building and its contents.

RBRA team in San Lazaro

“The concept of a solid foundation is wrong,” Ramirez says. “What we have to do is provide a resilient foundation. If you use traditional methods, the top of the building will swing to the ground, so it will tend to bend the structural elements which will eventually damage the non-structural components including the utilities and will disturb all the occupants.” If there is a core insulator, this can be prevented.”

Seismic insulators can be applied to new and existing buildings by cutting structural columns where they can be installed as a base. RBRA customizes the design of the insulator depending on the project – allocating its overall volume, rubber arc, lead core size, and other components needed to ensure the building does not move during an earthquake.

The applications of seismic insulators are endless. RBRA is in the process of designing and supplying basic insulation for the De La Salle University buildings, the new 5-storey building within the old complex of San Lazaro Hospital, the Church of St. Vincent De Paul in Malate, and other government buildings. They are also working with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to install insulators in their regional offices in Cebu and Davao.

seismic isolator installation

Other anti-seismic devices offered by RBRA

Apart from the seismic isolator, RBRA also provides viscoelastic dampers. They significantly reduce the seismic effect on the structural components of the building, reducing vibrations that could lead to damage. The installation consists in strengthening the existing shafts with dampers, which will then absorb the shock of the earthquake and prevent the structure from vibrating. RBRA modified the 100-year-old China Banking Corporation building with viscosity dampers, enabling it to stand strong for another 100 years.

It must always be remembered that the cessation of economic activity and deaths during an earthquake are attributed to the damage to buildings. If the buildings do not collapse, then everything will be fine. So, we must protect the building from devastating earthquakes,” says Ramirez.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Click here to register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/10/01/seismic-isolators-an-anti-seismic-technology-to-earthquake-proof-buildings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos