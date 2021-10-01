La Palma volcano: Third fissure eruption after eight new earthquakes | world News





An eruption of a volcano in the Canary Islands has opened a third fissure – sending a new river of lava down the mountainside.

This came as the authorities recorded eight new earthquakes, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, on the island of La Palma on Friday.

They are now waiting to see if lava from the new fissure – which erupted about 400 meters north of the site of the original eruption – will join the main flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano chain, which has reached the Atlantic Ocean.

The Volcanology Institute of the Canary Islands described the latest opening as a new “eruption focus”, and there were no immediate new evacuation orders from the emergency services.

Residents living on the coast have been warned to stay indoors.

Scientists have warned of breathing difficulties and irritation to the eyes and skin due to the chemical reaction caused by the lava that reaches the sea.

Image: Satellite image of the lava flow on La Palma Island taken before the third fissure eruption. Pic: Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / @DEFIS_EU / Reuters

Officials have been monitoring air quality along the shoreline where molten rock meets the ocean amid concerns it might create clouds of toxic hydrochloric acid vapor.

The La Palma government said sulfur dioxide levels in the area have risen but do not represent a health threat.

Lava in the sea cools and releases toxic smoke

After the volcano erupted on September 19, more than 6,000 people – including hundreds of tourists – were evacuated and three coastal villages were closed in anticipation of lava meeting the sea.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Volcanic ash covers the streets of La Palma

People on the island carried umbrellas and wore eye masks against the heavy fall of volcanic ash that covered the streets.

Lava rivers have destroyed about 100 properties so far, with temporary shelters being established to house displaced residents.

Buildings, banana plantations, roads and other infrastructure were also lost.

Eduardo Suarez, a volcanologist at the Spanish National Geographic Institute in Tenerife, said it was too early to tell if the new influx would threaten more homes.

Cumbre Vieja is part of a chain of volcanoes that last had a major eruption in 1971 and is one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canary Islands.

It is located in the south of La Palma, where it is home to about 80 thousand people.

Previous eruptions lasted weeks or even months.

Scientists said that current lava flows could last for the same amount of time.

