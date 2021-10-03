Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.4 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 38 km east of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, Mimaroba, Philippines, on Monday October 4, 2021 2:33 am (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude, at a depth of 18 km

Oct 3 18:45 UTC: First to report: PHIVOLCS after 12 minutes Oct 3 20:25: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 3.0 to 18.0 km (1.9 to 11.2 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 9.4 km (5.8 mi) to the southeast.

Updated Sunday, October 3, 2021, 18:51

An average 4.4-magnitude earthquake hits 29 km east of Calapan, the Philippines early in the morning

4.4 Earthquake Oct 4 2:33 am (GMT +8)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the morning on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 2:33 a.m. local time near Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, Mimaroba, Philippines, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Data, the earthquake was located at a very shallow depth of 3 km. Shallow earthquakes are more strongly felt by people than deep earthquakes because they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people in the form of a slight vibration in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in San Agustin (3,100 inhabitants) located 19 km from the epicenter, Calapan (66,000 inhabitants) 29 km, and Penamalayan (43,500 inhabitants) 37 km. People may have felt the earthquake because weak tremor includes Batangas (population 237,400) located 60 km from the epicenter, Candelaria (population 60,900) 61 km, Lucena (population 228,800) 64 km, Saraya (population 45,000) ) at 65 km, San Pascual (39,400) at 67 km, and the city of Lipa (No. 212.300) at 70 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Oct 3, 2021 18:33:00 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday Oct 4, 2021 2:33 AM (GMT +8) Magnitude: 4.4 Depth: 18.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 13.33 degrees N / 121.52° E↗ (Philippine Sea, Philippines) Antipode: 13.33° S / 58.48° W↗ Nearest volcano: Banahaw (77 km / 48 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) ENE of San Agustin (pop: 3100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) north of Penamalayan (population: 43,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) ESE from Calapan (population: 66000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) south of Benai Ono (Quezon) (population: 22,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 66 km (41 mi) south of Concepcion Ibaba (population: 25,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) south of Candelaria (population: 60,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 68 km (42 mi) south of Lucena (population: 228,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) south of Batangas (pop: 237400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) south of Malapanpan Norte (population: 19,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 153 km (95 mi) southeast of Manila (population: 1,600,000) -> See nearby earthquakes 64 km (40 mi) northeast of Mindoro Island (population: 1,331,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 156 km (97 mi) northwest of Boracay Island (population: 2,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 26.2°C (79°F), Humidity: 84%, Wind: 4 m/s (7 knots) From NNE primary data source: PHIVOLCS (Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology) Estimated Released Energy: 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and give a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.418 km Philippines: 023 Km N 87° E of Naujan (Oriental Mindoro) PHIVOLCS Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

