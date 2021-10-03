How the Paradise Fires, Northridge Earthquake, and Hurricane Katrina Sourced This Author’s Work – Click on Telegram





In “Paradiseon Fire,” an East Coast kid named Adi spends the summer learning about nature in the West. Although it is in a completely new territory, its natural ability to map and understand it helps with forest fires, one of the biggest threats in the region.

Throughout Adi’s journey, writer Jewel Parker Rhodes delves into issues such as wildfires, climate change, and a lack of diversity in outdoor spaces. She does all this for a middle school audience.

Rhodes has long understood the damage caused by the fire and has followed the news of the 2018 fire that devastated Paradise and other Northern California communities. However, the effects of the fire became more evident when the Seattle-based author revised the novel.

“Last summer, when I was far away in Seattle, when I was writing a revised version of Paradise on Fire, I couldn’t look out the window because of the smoke coming from California, Oregon and Seattle. I really felt the power of the bushfires’ impact on children and people,” she said on a recent phone call. Those with medical conditions in terms of contamination.”

Rhodes was inspired not only by the frequent and severe wildfires over the years, but also by interviewing young people in Washington, D.C., and participants of the City Kids Wilderness Project, which connects nature in Wyoming.

“I read a book about horses, but I’ve never seen horses or ranchers in the American countryside,” says Rhodes, who grew up in Pittsburgh.

It made me think of children who grew up without touching nature. She cites statistics showing how few trees grow in low-income areas, where the majority of visitors to national parks are white.

Rhodes is the “fire of paradise” that reaches all children, whether or not they know the landscapes of the western United States.

“Really, it is also a way of making all the kids in the city want to love and protect nature when they never experience the power of nature and never understand the importance of nature. But it was,” she says. “He also influenced the idea that children who had never seen him before would suddenly fall in love with the West.”

The descent to the west is what Rhodes himself experienced. “I was surprised that people can live in the same way as in the West. I was surprised by the nature, the water, the buildings, the mountains,” says Rhodes, who lives in California and Arizona. There are no narrow streets or heavy brick buildings. We are more open. I think it affects my soul. I’m definitely a West Coast guy. My kids are West Coast kids. He is.”

Rhodes often deals with difficult topics in her books for young readers. Her book tackled issues such as racial injustice, police violence, Hurricane Katrina, and 9/11. Previously, she was writing for adults. Rhodes is also the author of the recently reissued “City of Magic” about the 1921 Tulsa Race massacre.

“I’ve always wanted to write to my children. I knew it, but I didn’t get a call, so I didn’t think I was good enough,” she says. Increases. After traveling to New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, everything changed. “I could see the disaster, and I thought, What about the children? What about the animals? What happened to them?” she says. Rhodes said it was her call to start writing for young people, which led to the popular novel Nine Ward in 2010.

Another experience affects its operation. In 1994, when the Northridge earthquake struck, Rhodes lived in the San Fernando Valley with her husband and two young children.

“I remember how scared the dog was. My son stopped talking for a few days. He was so shocked,” she says. Writing her is another way to learn about the often unspoken stories of children going through traumatic events, even adults, and is respectful of the way they should be It’s brave and heroic after a disaster. Say you are.

“Paradiseon Fire” is a book that encourages environmental responsibility, developed with Adi’s mapping skills. She dedicates herself to this talent as she understands the ways in which lives can be saved in the vast wilderness.

“I want to involve young people in learning new things, and that’s what I love about writing children’s literature,” Rhodes says.

This was certainly the case for the authors of the books they learned from Uday. Rhodes studied cartography and topographic maps while working on the novel. “I really like the way my character taught me about what I still need to know about understanding and appreciating nature, and how technology plays a role in it.” she says.

Rhodes says her book focuses on experiential learning, building and building friendships, and building communities. “I always add a spiritual component,” she says, explaining the interrelationship between humans and nature. “There is a kind of dignity and respect we owe to all living things,” Rhodes says. “I count nature, animals and people as part of all this society. That kinship that I try to enable children to see and learn about.”

She says a key element of her successful YA novel is the focus on empowered characters whose strengths can grow as the story progresses. “What I’m trying to show my readers is that they can also be empowered,” Rhodes says.

