Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.2 – 5.6 km earthquake northwest of Balkh, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. (GMT +4:30)





An average earthquake of 5.2 magnitude, at a depth of 43 km

Oct 5 08:07 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 7 minutes Oct 5 08:08: Volume recalculated from 5.4 to 5.3. Epicenter position corrected by 1.4 km (0.9 mi) toward SW Oct 5 08:28: magnitude recalculated from 5.3 to 5.2. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 43.0 km (6.2 to 27 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 6.3 km (3.9 mi) northeast.

Tue update, Oct 5 2021, 08:12

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 9 kilometers west of Balkh, Afghanistan

5.3 October 5 earthquake 12:29 pm (GMT +4:30)

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake near Balkh, Balkh Province, Afghanistan, was reported just 12 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is one of the main international agencies that monitor seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter on the morning of Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:59 am local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The Center (EMSC), which listed it as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake. A third agency, France’s Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), reported the same 5.2-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter should have felt the quake on a large scale. May cause mild to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Balkh (population 114,900), located 9 km from the epicenter. In Mazar-i-Sharif (population 303,300) located 28 km from the epicenter, and Qarcho Jack (population 8,900) 32 km away, the earthquake should have been felt. A weak tremor may have been felt in Kholm (population 64,900) which is 80 km from the epicenter, Sheberghan (55,600 inhabitants) 94 km, Tokzar (population 12000) 95 km, Saar-e Pul (population 52100) It is 98 km away, and OPEC (Area 47800) is 121 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Date and time: Oct 5, 2021 08:00:01 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Tuesday Oct 5, 2021 12:30 PM (GMT +4:30) Strength: 5.2 Depth: 43.0 km Latitude/Longitude: 36.79°N / 66.85°E↗ (Balk District, Balkh, Afghanistan) Opposite: 36.79°S / 113.15°W Nearby towns and cities: 6 km (3 mi) northwest of Balkh (population: 114,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 25 km (15 miles) west of Mazar-i-Sharif (population: 303,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 28 km (18 mi) southeast of Qarcho Jack (population: 8,940) -> See nearby earthquakes! 76 km (47 mi) west of Kholm (population: 64,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 99 km (61 mi) east of Sheberghan (Jawzjan) (population: 55,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 100 km (62 mi) southeast of Qarqin (Jawzjan) (population: 15,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 104 km (65 mi) northeast of Sar-e-Pol (Sari-Pol) (population: 52,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 119 km (74 mi) northwest of Aībak (Samangan) (population: 47,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 258 km (160 mi) southwest of Dushanbe (Tajikistan) (population: 679,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 328 km (204 mi) northwest of Kabul (population: 3,043,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 25.1°C (77°F), Humidity: 15%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) from the northeast Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy outgoing Estimated: 4 x 1012 Joules (1.11 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 951 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.243 kmHindu Kush Region, AfghanistanGFZ 5.310 km Afghanistan: Near Mazar-e SharifRENASS 5.110 kmCENTRAL AFGHANISTANEMSC 5.2166 km Hindu Kush, Afghanistan NCS 5.110 km21 Km SSW of Qarchī Gak Region, Afghanistandu US Kush 5.449 km

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 16 km2 (= 6 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 7 km (4 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

