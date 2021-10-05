Icon News Haiti earthquake: Aquassistance and Fondation SUEZ on a mission to support the NGO ACTED in its emergency intervention





Suez Foundation

October 05.2021

Haiti earthquake: Aquassistance and Fondation SUEZ on a mission to support ACTED NGO in its emergency intervention

On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, specifically the provinces of the South, Grand Anse and Nippes. The earthquake caused the collapse and destruction of many infrastructure and homes, killing more than 2,200 and injuring more than 12,000.

137,000 families were affected by the earthquake in the counties of the South, Grand Anse and Nippes. Nearly 500,000 people are in need of emergency humanitarian aid, and the bliss of a tropical depression (August 16 and 17) has caused flooding, thus creating additional safety risks for damaged homes and people left homeless by the earthquake. Many public buildings such as hospitals, schools and churches were severely damaged or completely collapsed.

Aquassistance, a staff and retiree-led NGO, has mobilized an emergency mission with ACTED, already a partner of Aquassistance and Fondation SUEZ, which has provided emergency support for access to drinking water and hygiene. ACTED has been in Haiti since 2004 and has extensive knowledge of Grand Anse and the South due to the various projects and interventions implemented in the region over the past 10 years, as well as real experience in emergency management after climate disasters.

Aquassistance’s mission focuses on improving the assessment of water and sanitation needs in the three divisions of Grand’Anse, Sud and Nippes, strengthening ACTED’s Water, Hygiene and Sanitation teams, and creating a stockpile for water supply facilities operated by the National Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) in disaster areas In order to establish, if necessary, a program of repair, rehabilitation and/or reactivation as an emergency service in the medium term. This task, performed by two volunteers familiar with Haiti, should allow a mobile station needs assessment (UTE) and feasibility study, if necessary, for the second Aquassistance mission.

Fondation SUEZ support will allow ACTED to continue and expand its existing and planned water access activities: introducing reservoirs so that affected residents can access drinking water for their personal use; Feeding the tanks daily through water distributions through a tank and installing 5 water treatment units. These treatment units had already filled 1,000 one-liter bags of water, which were then distributed to the residents of Birin and Cavaion camp; Distribution of hygiene kits with more than 4,500 water purification tablets (Aquatap) already distributed in Jeremy, and about 500 hygiene kits pre-positioned in the city jointly with UNICEF; Continuation of the first interventions to repair the water supply, distribution networks and water collection systems, which began with the repair of distribution lines in the city of Cavaion.

