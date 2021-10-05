DVIDS – News – Muang & Partners Assess Structures During Earthquake Exercise





Surviving a natural disaster and later being injured or killed in a building collapse is an avoidable situation. The Air National Guard, along with state and local partners, participated in the October 2, 2021 regional earthquake exercise, here, to prevent this from happening.

This event prepared first responders for the possibility of a catastrophic earthquake in the New Madrid seismic zone centered in southeastern Missouri.

Participants assessed buildings on site with simulated seismic damage using digital technology to create live reports. Small unmanned aerial vehicles were also used to capture aerial views of the buildings used in the exercise.

“Mission readiness is a huge part of what we do,” said Jeff Briggs, earthquake program manager for the Missouri Emergency Management Agency. “Our employees have to train and rehabilitate every three years, and working with the National Guard helps prepare for the mission because of the training and equipment they bring to the table.”

SEMA helps coordinate the activities of the Missouri Structural and Visual Evaluation Alliance (SAVE), a group of more than 1,000 people statewide including engineers, architects, and building inspectors.

“The National Guard is an important partner of the SAVE Alliance.” Briggs said. “Anytime we can build on and improve on the partnership that our agencies have, that is really important. The partnerships we forge here today help us work better together. This will pay off in the long run when we have a real emergency.”

About 100 participants from the SAVE Alliance, the Missouri Department of Public Safety and Emergency Management, the Indiana Building Emergency Assessment and Monitoring, the US Air Force Civil Air Assistance Patrol, Civil Engineer Flight 231, the Advanced Engineer Support Team 635, and the US Central Earthquake Consortium participated in exercises.

Many buildings in eastern and southern Missouri would likely suffer damage if a catastrophic earthquake occurred in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. From 1811 to 1812, the area produced some of the largest earthquakes in the United States and is the most seismically active area east of the Rocky Mountains. Scientists predict that there is a 25 to 40 percent chance of a major earthquake occurring in this region in a 50-year time frame.

