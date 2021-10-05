Can pets anticipate an upcoming earthquake? The frighteningly stunning animal visualization may be the key





In ancient history around 373 BC, animals such as ferrets, snakes, and weasels fled the Greek city of Helles in droves just days before the earthquake that devastated the area.

Various accounts of animals predicting earthquakes have emerged over the years. There have been reports of catfish moving wildly, chickens not producing eggs, and bees fleeing their colony in a panic. Many pet owners have reported seeing their cats and dogs behaving abnormally before the ground shakes, barks for no apparent reason, or exhibits anxiety and restlessness.

It is still not clear what the animals detect, if they feel anything at all. According to one hypothesis, it is wild and domestic animals that are the first to detect the vibrations of the Earth. According to certain theories, they detect electrical changes in the air or gas emitted from the earth.

Earthquake forecasting by pets in Melbourne

Before the earthquakes in Melbourne, there were personal reports on the Internet and in the news. Before the ground shivered, a woman posted on social media that her dog Harvey was standing in the hallway howling for five minutes. A man claimed that his television reception had become shaky. However, before the earthquake, he noticed a “strange and astounding absence of birdsong” when he went out to check out the aerial view.

Hundreds of anecdotal stories of companion animals, livestock, wildlife and even insects behaving abnormally before earthquakes can be found in the scientific literature.

However, evidence linking unusual or strange animal behaviors to subsequent earthquakes was found weak in a study of 180 articles reporting 700 reports of abnormal or unusual animal behaviors that preceded 160 earthquakes.

Effects of seismic shock in dogs and other pets

Tremors may cause fear, anxiety, or suffering in animals, which may explain why they express themselves so openly. It is their way of signaling that anything can happen or that their instincts urge them to do so. Their fear of being injured, injured or separated from their owners and many others.

However, researchers around the world are still working on this concept. In September 2003, research published in Japan made headlines, claiming that unexpected dog behavior, such as excessive barking or biting, could be used to predict earthquakes.

There have also been cases where officials correctly predicted a major earthquake based in part on observing unusual animal behavior. For example, just days before a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1975, Chinese officials ordered the evacuation of Haicheng, a city of one million people. It is believed that had the city not been evacuated, the number of dead and wounded would have exceeded 150 thousand.

Despite this, scientists have continued to study animal behavior as a tool for predicting earthquakes. According to Robert Sheldrake, scientist and author of Dogs That Know When Their Owners Come Home and Feel Like Staring At Me, they have had some significant victories as well as some false alarms.

On the other hand, geologists have denied such accounts, claiming that they are due to the “psychological concentration effect”, in which people remember strange actions only after an earthquake or other disaster. People will not remember the strange actions if nothing happens.

