Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.3 earthquake





5.3 magnitude earthquake, at a depth of 10 km

Oct 5 17:38 UTC: first reported: GFZ after 8 minutes Oct 5 18:21: volume recalculated from 5.2 to 5.3.

Tue update, 5 Oct 2021, 17:45

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was reported 106 km northwest of Harara, Japan

5.2 October 6 earthquake 2:30 am (GMT +9)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Japan near Harara, Miyakojima-shi, Okinawa, just 15 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the morning on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 2:30 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same 5.2-magnitude earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not cause any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many people as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Hirara (Area 34400) located 106 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Oct 5, 2021, 17:30:29 UTC – Echo local time: Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021 2:30 AM (GMT +9) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude : 25.72°N / 125.02°E↗ (East China Sea, Japan) Antipode: 25.72°S / 54.98°W↗ Nearest volcano: Iriomote-jima (165 km/103 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 106 km (66 mi) north West Harara (Miyakojima) (population: 34,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 176 km (109 mi) northeast of Ishigaki (population: 44,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 269 ​​km (167 mi) west of Ituman (population: 57,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 271 km (169 mi) west of Tomigosoku (population: 55,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 272 km (169 mi) west of Naha (population: 300,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 281 km (174 mi) WSW of Chinon (Population: 91800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 286 km (178 mi) west of Okinawa (population: 125,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! haebaru (Uruma) (population: 34,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 293 km (182 mi) WSW from Gushikawa (population: 65,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 358 km (223 mi) ENE from Taipei (Taiwan) (pop: 7,871,900) –> See nearby earthquakes! 308 km (191 mi) west of Okinawa Island (population: 1,301,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 248 km (154 mi) northeast of Komi Island (population: 1,680) -> See nearby earthquakes! 298 km (185 mi) west of Ijima Island (population: 4,610) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 28.1°C (83°F), Humidity: 78%, Wind: 9 m/s (17 knots) Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Estimated outgoing power: 5.6 x 1012 Joules (1.56 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,344 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.310 kmSouthwestern Ryukyu Islands, JapanGFZ 5.310 km Japan: NORTHEAST OF TAIWANEMSC 5.178 km Japan: NEAR TaipeiRENASS 5.410 km Japan: Northeast Taiwan BMKG 5.415 km 105 km NW Hirara, Japan USGS 5.222 km Japan: Northeast Taiwan

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 20 km2 (=8 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 km (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify).

Oct 05, 2021, 18:03 UTC

| M 5.1 |

30 km (18.6 mi) deep

|

7 km (5 mi) distance

| EMSC | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6437436/mag5quake-Oct-5-2021-Southwestern-Ryukyu-Islands-Japan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos