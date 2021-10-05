Science Moment: Earthquakes





Since we lived on this big rock that we call Earth – and for millions of years before that – there’s been a lot of vibration going on. This week, we tackle fault lines, plate tectonics, and everything in between!

Highlights:

Continental plates float on the molten rock below—about 1 to 2 inches per year. This means that it will take two million years to cross Lucas County. Plate types: disparate plates drift apart, and magma wells to fill gaps. You see a lot on the sea floor, with new rocks forming as the Earth constantly reinvents itself. The converging plates have nowhere to go but uphill, and that’s how you get the mountain ranges… In fact, Mount Everest is still 4mm taller every year, anti slip faults collide with each other, and all this movement creates cracks in the plates with Pressure builds up over years, decades, and centuries… until finally, this seismic shift sends out waves of energy. Seismology is measured on the Richter scale, where each number is 10 times stronger than the previous one… But the math doesn’t check the strength of an earthquake, so we have a modified scale now. The earthquakes here generally range from 2 to 4, we can barely feel it even on the high end…and yes, we even have our own fault line! The Bowling Green Fault parallels I-75 to the west, but don’t expect the “Big Fault” to appear in Wood County anytime soon. This is for places like California, where the San Andreas Fault has been responsible for some of the most devastating devastating earthquakes in recent history. These “subduction zones” have produced 9 of the 10 largest earthquakes of the last century. The earth’s crust is trying to sink under itself, eventually melting and giving rise to more pressure … But it often has a different release valve, in the form of volcanoes. We’ll cover that next week.

