Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – 40 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at 8:36 pm (GMT -10)

Hawaii (58.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Felt shaking for 1 second, furniture and walls shaking, then felt small vibration for a few seconds more. Note but don’t worry | One user found this interesting.

Pahua / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Sit on the couch and start shaking. I didn’t think of anything until it lasted a few seconds, long enough for my kids to come out of the room and ask me if I felt like that too. Very large vibration. | One user found this interesting.

Mountain View (46.7 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 seconds: My dog ​​and I felt it and looked at each other shocked afraid it was kinda strong in my parlour

Captain Cook (56.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: On my laptop, the bed was shaking from the floor. I realize it was great from 3.0 | One user found this interesting.

Captain Cook, Hello (63 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Sofa shake. The dog got up and looked around!! | One user found this interesting.

Na’alehu, mild shaking/mild shaking (MMI IV)/single head bump/10-15 seconds: I heard a loud rattling noise than I ever felt…the house seemed to have a big bump…..like someone jumping on the balcony wooden exterior. The sound and movement of the house seems to come from north to south. The pig’s roaring noise came out

Pahwa, Hai – Leilani real estate / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 5-10 seconds: Great tremor and shaking. I woke up myself and my dog. Dogs jumped into high gear! He brought back memories of pre-eruptive earthquakes 3m before the eruptions in our subdivision in 2018.

Pahua, Hai (65.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Orchidland at 39 (54.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head protrusion / Too short: Felt like a villain

Pahala, Hawaii, Hawaii (15.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Hilo, Hawaii, Hawaii (64.6 km NE) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Mountain view, Hawaii at home (49 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: Short jolt, small objects fall off the shelf.

Hilo, Hawaii (321.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I felt a slight shock in my bed.

Hononau, Hawaii (54.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Leilani Real Estate (58.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Huluwalua, Hawaii, Hawaii (72 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Expansion (53.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec.: Move back and forth

Mountain View, Hawaii, Hawaii (48.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: mild shaking, windows rattling. (reported by our app)

Hononau (52.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Honoka, Hawaii, Hawaii (92.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: 1 strong tremor. windows shook

Nanawale estates Hawaii (59.7 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Kailua-Kona (67.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Width of Mount Hawaii (43.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): Mild vibration

Hawaiian Volcano (32.3 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

32 km from Pepeekeo, Hawaii, Hawaii (62.5 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Keilakiqua, HI (63.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Windows shaking, slight shaking

Courtestown (47.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Whole house shook. It only lasted a second. On the couch. About 4 is my guess. Moderate

Pahala, Hawaii, Hawaii (0.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec.

Hononau Hawaii (51.1 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / slight roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds: sitting on the sofa

Big Papiko Island (70.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): very strong; The whole house shook lasted about 20 seconds

Hilo Hawaii (62.1 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: laying on the ground

Captain Cook Hawaii (60.7 km WNW) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: I felt the flat shaking on my phone

Kiau Hawaii (57.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Weak shaking

Ocean view of Hawaii, Hawaii, Hawaii (38.2 km from the WSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Whole house shook (reported by our app)

Berkane (28.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: I lay on the bed and the whole cabin started shaking!

Honoka (92.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: roaring or thundering sound

Ambient View / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 1-2 seconds: 1 sharp vibration with sound

Captain Cook / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10sec

Sweet / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration

Keaau / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Weak shaking

Piihonua, Hilo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Horsepower / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5sec

Ocean View / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Rat, Shake / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Mountain View / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral): Heavy shaking and trying to calm myself. I’ve never felt anything strong that scared me, but okay

Captain Cook, Hawaii / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Rat, Shake / 2-5 seconds: Weak shaking

Mountain View Hawaii / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

Honokaa / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Very short: rapid mild tremor

Hilo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds

Honomu / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: The house shook briefly and very loudly.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Kalani 12-6860 Kalapana-Kaboho Beach Road, Pahoa / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swings / 1-2 seconds

Naalehu, Hawaii / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Holualoa High / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Pahua, Hawaii / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Kealakekua / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s: Felt like an earthquake

Hawaii Acre / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Hawaiian Bahua / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 sec: shake, rattle, roll

Kealekekua at home / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: mild shaking

Pepeekeo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: My bed was moved

Hilo, weak/high shaking (MMI III)/single head bump/too short: Sitting in a chair and feeling two bumps from the chair

Sweet / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: 1 shake

Kailua-Kuna / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Captain’s Cook / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10sec

Kumukoa St. Hilo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: I heard my house shaking and felt a sudden jolt and was gone (reported by our app) Fern forest / Light shaking (MMI IV) / vibration and rolling / 1 -2 seconds: I heard it coming Just a second before I feel it.. from south to north (reported by our app)

Ambient view / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 seconds

Hawaii Beaches / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: Loud noise and one jolt.

Kurtistown / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Wickell Hello / Very Low Vibration (MMI II)

HPP in Keaau / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

North Kohala, high/weak vibration (MMI III)

Laupahoehoe / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

