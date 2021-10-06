Earthquake Report: Magnitude Medium Earthquake. 4.6 – 40 miles southwest of Hilo, Hawaii County, USA, Tue Oct 5, 2021 20:36 (GMT -10)





Captain Cook, Hello (63 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Sofa shake. The dog got up and looked around!! | 3 users found this interesting.

Honoka, Hawaii, Hawaii (92.4 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: 1 strong tremor. shake windows | 2 users found this interesting.

Na’alehu, mild shaking/mild shaking (MMI IV)/single head bump/10-15 seconds: I heard a loud rattling noise than I ever felt…the house seemed to have a big bump…..like someone jumping on the balcony wooden exterior. The sound and movement of the house seems to come from north to south. A pig roared outside | 2 users found this interesting.

Pahwa, Hai – Leilani real estate / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 5-10 seconds: Great tremor and shaking. I woke up myself and my dog. Dogs jumped into high gear! Relive the earthquakes that preceded the eruption of the volcano 3 meters before the eruptions in our subdivision in 2018. | 2 users found this interesting.

Mountain View / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral): Heavy shaking and trying to calm myself. I’ve never felt anything strong that scared me, but well| 2 users found this interesting.

Captain Cook (56.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Mild shaking (MMI IV) /Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: On my laptop, the bed was shaking from the floor. I realize it was great from 3.0 | 2 users found this interesting.

Mountain View (46.7 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 1-2 sec: My dog ​​and I felt it and looked at each other scared it was a bit too strong in my parlour. 2 users found this interesting.

Hilo, High / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Single Head Protrusion / Very Short: Sit in the chair and feel the bumps of the chair | 2 users found this interesting.

Hawaii (58.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Felt shaking for 1 second, furniture and walls shaking, then felt small vibration for a few seconds more. Note but don’t worry | 2 users found this interesting.

Pahua / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Sit on the couch and start shaking. I didn’t think of anything until it lasted a few seconds, long enough for my kids to come out of the room and ask me if I felt like that too. Very large vibration. | 2 users found this interesting.

Vulcano Village, Hawaii, Hawaii (28.8 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: About 4 strong vibrations are felt. suddenly stopped. | One user found this interesting.

Mountain View, Hawaii, Hawaii (48.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec: mild shaking, windows rattling. | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

96720 (65.7 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Oscillating | One user found this interesting.

Ocean View / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: 1 sharp vibration with sound | One user found this interesting.

Orchidland at 39 (54.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Head Protrusion / Very Short: Felt like keeerTHUNK like an oversized house | One user found this interesting.

Keaau / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Weak shaking | One user found this interesting.

Captain Cook, Hawaii / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Clamble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Weak shaking | One user found this interesting.

Mountain view, Hawaii at home (49 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds: Short jolt, small objects fall off the shelf. | One user found this interesting.

Hilo, Hawaii (321.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I felt a slight shock in my bed. | One user found this interesting.

Honokaa / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Vertical Vibration / Very Short: Rapid Mild Shake | One user found this interesting.

Honomu / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Single side shaking / 1-2 seconds: The house shook briefly strongly and shook loudly | One user found this interesting.

Expansion (53.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec.: Move back and forth | One user found this interesting.

Kealakekua / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Felt like an earthquake | One user found this interesting.

Hawaiian Bahua / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: shake, rattle, & roll | One user found this interesting.

Kealekekua at home / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds: Mild shaking | One user found this interesting.

Pepeekeo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single side shaking / 2-5 seconds: My bed was moved | One user found this interesting.

Sweet / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single side shaking / 1-2 sec: 1 jolt | One user found this interesting.

Komokwa St. Hilo / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Very short: I heard my house shaking and felt a sudden jolt and was gone | One user found this interesting. (Reported by our app) Forest Fern / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 1-2 seconds: I could hear it coming just a second before I could feel it.. South to North Rolling | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Hawaii Beaches / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / Very Short: Loud noise and one jolt. | One user found this interesting.

Width of Mount Hawaii (43.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Mild shaking | One user found this interesting.

Keilakiqua, HI (63.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: windows shaking, slight shaking | One user found this interesting.

Courtestown (47.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V): Whole house shook. It only lasted a second. On the couch. About 4 is my guess. moderate | One user found this interesting.

Big Papiko Island (70.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV): very strong; The whole house shook lasted about 20 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Hilo Hawaii (62.1 km NE) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 sec: lay on the ground | One user found this interesting.

Kiau Hawaii (57.8 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds: weak shaking | One user found this interesting.

Honoka (92.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 s: roaring or thundering sound | One user found this interesting.

Pahala, Hawaii, Hawaii (15.7 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Hilo, Hawaii, Hawaii (64.6 km NE) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

Huluwalua, Hawaii, Hawaii (72 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

32 km from Pepeekeo, Hawaii, Hawaii (62.5 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Pahala, Hawaii, Hawaii (0.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec.

Kailua Kona / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: The dog barked first and then I noticed the joy in the patio doors shaking.

Ocean view, high / light vibration (MMI IV) / complex movement difficult to describe / 15-20 seconds

Leilani Pahwa Estates / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Hilo vibration / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short

Pahua, Hai (65.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Captain Cook / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10sec

Sweet / Weak (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration

Piihonua, Hilo / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Horsepower / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5sec

Ocean View / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Rat, Shake / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Mountain View Hawaii / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 5-10 seconds

Hilo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 seconds

Hononau, Hawaii (54.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Leilani Real Estate (58.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Kalani 12-6860 Kalapana-Kaboho Beach Road, Pahoa / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swings / 1-2 seconds

Naalehu, Hawaii / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Holualoa High / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10sec

Pahua, Hawaii / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Hawaii Acre / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Hononau (52.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Kailua-Kuna / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Captain’s Cook / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swinging / 5-10sec

Nanawale estates Hawaii (59.7 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Ambient view / light vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 seconds

Kailua-Kona (67.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Kurtistown / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 1-2 sec (reported by our app) Hawaiian Volcano (32.3 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported by our app)

Wickell Hello / Very Low Vibration (MMI II)

HPP in Keaau / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

North Kohala, high/weak vibration (MMI III)

Laupahoehoe / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

