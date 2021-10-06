Small earthquake hits some Dickinson County residents Sunday night | News





Some people in Dickinson County felt the aftershocks of a small earthquake that struck around Asaria on Sunday night.

Cindy Johnson, an Abilene resident, said she shook her entire home.

She was sitting on the sofa when this happened. Johnson said her dog looked up and opened the hall door.

“It felt like a whole sofa moving,” Johnson said. “It only lasted a few seconds.”

She sent a letter to her daughter who lives near Asaria about the earthquake. Her daughter felt it, too.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has felt an earthquake during her time in Kansas. She lived here about 20 years ago and saw 2010 as well.

Johnson is originally from California, so she had earthquakes in her childhood as well.

However, she is concerned about the prevalence of earthquakes in this part of the country. She is concerned about the damage that even small earthquakes could do to the foundations of some old homes like hers. Johnson said she wondered if she should get some kind of earthquake insurance.

“I don’t know why and that’s common,” she said. “Especially with older homes – they are not made for earthquakes.”

Dickinson County resident Kathy Hageman sent an email at the same time the earthquake began. She said her computer made a buzzing sound – and the sound continued as the house started shaking.

Hageman later researched and found that earthquakes sometimes accompany loud noises.

“I’ve had a slight tremor before, but this was more severe,” she said.

Hageman said this is the first time she has been exposed to a sound associated with an earthquake.

The earthquake was also felt by Rebecca Muley, who lives in southern Dickinson County.

“I’ve really felt outside before a few times in the past two years,” she said. “I usually hear it first. I live in an old house so the windows vibrate a little bit. But this time the whole house was shaking a little bit. My dog ​​usually gets attention too. He just sat in his bed and looked around. So mostly it was noise at first and after that it felt like it was They shake furniture and things too.”

Since Molly has had earthquakes in the past two years, this wasn’t the most terrifying experience for her, but she believes that these earthquakes were stronger than the previous ones. She said it looked like her style.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and we never really felt them as a kid – only in the last couple of years has it probably gotten a little bit more,” Molly said. “I don’t know. People talk about hydraulic fracturing and anything else. I don’t know if some of it is causing it, but they seem to be more frequent now. I don’t remember them having them at all when we were kids.”

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.abilene-rc.com/news/little-earthquake-rattles-some-dickinson-county-residents-sunday-night/article_5919c5ca-26ac-11ec-9887-873e103d6f87.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos