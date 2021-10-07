At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake, more than 200 injured





top line

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured on Thursday after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a disaster more than eight years after the region was devastated by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake. .

Search and rescue operations are underway after at least 20 people were killed and more than 300 were injured… [+] When a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Key Facts

According to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority, the earthquake hit the Harnai district of Balochistan early Thursday morning while most of the victims were still asleep.

Rescue workers noted that most of the dead were either women or children.

The epicenter was shallow about 9 kilometers (5.5 mi) below the earth’s surface, which made the devastation worse.

Officials have expressed concerns that the death toll could rise dramatically as the area is dotted with several coal mines and many miners are already working, according to the Associated Press.

critical quote

In response to the tragedy, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “I have requested immediate assistance on an emergency basis for earthquake victims in Harnai and Balochistan and for immediate damage assessment for timely relief and compensation. My condolences and prayers to the families who lost their loved ones.”

main background

Balochistan, the least densely populated province of Pakistan, is located in a seismically active region. The worst earthquake in the region was in 1935 and devastated the provincial capital, Quetta, killing more than 35,000 people. Since then, the area has been repeatedly hit by earthquakes, with the last major earthquake occurring in 2013 when it reached 7.7. An earthquake of magnitude killed at least 330 people and injured 445 others.

in-depth reading

At least 20 killed in powerful earthquake in southwest Pakistan (Associated Press)

At least 20 people are killed after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Pakistan (CNN)

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2021/10/07/earthquake-in-pakistan-kills-at-least-20-people-more-than-200-injured/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos