Strong earthquake strikes Tokyo, with initial magnitude of 6.1 | Mighty 790 KFGO





Written by Eileen Lies and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) – A strong earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.1 shook Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday, halting train lines and causing intermittent power outages, but there were no reports of major damage, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake at 10:41 pm (1341 GMT) registered “the strongest 5” on the Japanese intensity scale, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and power outages.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, east of the capital, Tokyo. NHK said there was no tsunami risk from the quake.

The government has set up an emergency response task force.

NHK showed new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rushing to his office. He told reporters that he had instructed the task force to “know the latest situation, coordinate with local authorities on the response”, and provide information to the public in a prompt manner.

Several minutes ago Kishida tweeted: “Take action to protect your life while confirming the latest information.”

TBS private broadcaster reported on incidents of burst water pipes in Tokyo. Tokyo Electric Power Corporation has reported 250 blackouts in the city.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active regions. The country accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake hit the northeastern coast, the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan, and a massive tsunami. These events severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, causing the world’s worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century ago.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Tokyo Newsroom, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2021/10/07/strong-earthquake-jolts-tokyo-preliminary-magnitude-at-6-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos