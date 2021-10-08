Philadelphia for Haiti Helps Haitian Families in the Aftermath of the August Earthquake – CBS Philly





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Volunteers from the Philadelphia organization try to help Haitian refugees in the aftermath of the devastating August earthquake. It’s amazing what just seven volunteers can do in one week for people struggling to rebuild.

Karen Dorles, founder of Philadelphia for Haiti, told CBS3 that her organization has helped 15 families so far.

“Seeing the conditions of some of the houses that were just made of rocks and just collapsed, they just want to stay there,” she said.

Dorles went on an important trip to Haiti, where he witnessed the impact of the August 7.2 earthquake.

“They are very resilient and even though there was an earthquake in August, they still got on with their lives,” she said.

Dorless and her team provide disaster relief so families can focus on rebuilding. To date, the organization has raised more than $10,000. Sometimes the simplest contributions are the most important, as in one case described by Dorlus for CBS3.

“[A man] He was lying on the ground and we asked if we could cover the top of his house so that it wouldn’t rain on him, but he wanted a piece of cloth to just sleep on.”

The group will be back Thursday night and will be back to collect more donations – all for people who are just looking to hope.

“They keep believing that God will turn away,” Dorles said. “Haiti will prevail.”

The group leaves Haiti on Thursday and is expected to arrive in the evening. They say they don’t waste any time before starting to raise more donations for future trips.

To learn more about how to help, click here.

