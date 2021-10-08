Haiti: Earthquake Situation Report No. 7 (October 7, 2021) – Haiti





This report was produced by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Haiti with contributions from United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, NGOs and humanitarian partners. This report covers the period from September 24 to October 7. The next report will be published on or around October 20.

Highlights

On September 25, Prime Minister Ariel Henry addressed the United Nations General Assembly, praising the international solidarity that Haiti had received and encouraging the international community to continue to support Haiti in meeting humanitarian needs as well as recovery and reconstruction efforts after the earthquake.

The latest report of the UN Secretary-General on the situation in Haiti was presented to the UN Security Council on 4 October at a session in which Helen Lime, Special Representative and Head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, urged member states to ensure that Haiti does so. Don’t become a forgotten crisis.

UNICEF estimates that more than 230,000 children are at risk of dropping out of school in the Grand Sud region if classrooms remain closed after a one-month delay in reopening schools in earthquake-affected departments.

Through a joint statement, UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF and OHCHR called on states to refrain from forcibly returning Haitians without adequate assessment of their individual needs and to provide migration pathways to those most in need. The country is still grappling with multiple crises on top of the fallout from the earthquake, straining any capacity to receive returning Haitians, as conditions remain dire and not conducive to forced returns.

800,000 affected (Source: UN System in Haiti)

650,000 people in need of emergency humanitarian assistance (Source: UN system in Haiti)

754.2 thousand people are severely food insecure in the three earthquake-affected provinces (Source: WFP)

2.2 thousand dead (Source: DGPC)

137.5 thousand+ damaged and destroyed homes (Source: DGPC)

Status Overview

The powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on August 14 affected at least 800,000 people, including 340,000 children, and killed more than 2,240 people. According to Haiti’s Directorate-General for Civil Protection (DGPC) and the International Organization for Migration, as of September 20, an estimated 38,777 IDPs had been identified in 89 displacement sites across the three most affected provinces – Grand Anse, Nippes and Sade – with more than half of these people located in 44 located in the Southern District.

For the more than 12,700 injured, access to proper healthcare remains a challenge, as the earthquake damaged or destroyed nearly 90 health centers, with 60 percent of those affected saying health services near them had been halted, according to a UNICEF U-survey report. .

The start of the new school year was severely hampered by the multi-faceted effects of the earthquake, with more than 900 schools damaged or destroyed – about 70 percent of all schools in southwest Haiti. The majority of schools were unable to reopen their doors to students, as 300,000 children were set to gradually resume classes in the three earthquake-affected departments on October 4. UNICEF estimates that if classrooms remain closed, after a one-month delay in reopening schools in affected departments, more than 230,000 children are at risk of dropping out.

The earthquake caused a sharp rise in international migration from Haiti, exacerbating the current migration crisis for Haitians in the Americas, with increased numbers of Haitians arriving on the shores of neighboring countries. At the same time, the US government has launched an operation to repatriate about 14,000 Haitian immigrants from Del Rio, Texas, with an average of 400 people expected to return to Haiti each day over the coming months.

In the wake of the United States’ recent decision to forcibly return Haitian immigrants, the government of Mexico announced that it had reached a formal agreement with Haiti to resume deportations, while the Bahamas and Cuba indicated that they had received many Haitians seeking to enter the United States, who would soon be returned to Haiti. With the return of thousands of Haitians to a country facing a multidimensional crisis, including women and children, many of whom were born outside Haiti, families who have been repatriated face increasing levels of violence, poverty and displacement, the factors that originally drove them to flee the country. Island.

In response, UN entities, including UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF and OHCHR, issued a joint statement urging a comprehensive regional approach in responding to the protection needs of Haitian migrants, calling on states to halt refoulement. for Haitians without a proper assessment of their own circumstances. Protection needs, as the situation is bound to worsen following the earthquake’s impact on already limited capacities to receive returning Haitians.

On September 25, Prime Minister Ariel Henry addressed the United Nations General Assembly, praising the international solidarity he received in the wake of the devastating earthquake and encouraging the international community to continue to support Haiti in meeting its most urgent humanitarian needs and post-earthquake recovery. reconstruction efforts.

