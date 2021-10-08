Tokyo hit with the strongest earthquake since 2011 and injuries reported





A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Tokyo late Thursday, hitting parts of the capital the most since the March 2011 disaster. A few train services remained disrupted the next morning, while some injuries were reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency, which adjusted its magnitude to 6.1, said Thursday’s quake was at a depth of 75 kilometers and hit the northwestern part of Chiba Prefecture around 10:41 p.m. local time. While most transportation services were restored, some experienced significant delays during the morning rush hour.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 30 people were injured. Fuji Oil was among the companies disrupted by the earthquake, saying its oil refinery processing unit was suspended after a fire that has now been extinguished.

While earthquakes are frequent in Japan, strong earthquakes like Thursday are rare in the capital. The intensity of the shaking was recorded as the 5th highest on the Japanese Shindo scale of 7 in parts of Tokyo, the same intensity as that felt after the March 2011 earthquake off the northeast. The quake killed seven people in the capital, among more than 15,000 deaths across Japan, stranding millions of passengers. No tsunami warning was issued from the quake on Thursday.

Television and social media on Thursday showed water flowing onto roads from manholes and train stations that were left without power. Subway, overground and express train services were temporarily suspended, and Haneda Airport briefly closed its runway for safety checks.

Government simulations predict 70% of an earthquake directly below Tokyo in the next 30 years. Simulations have predicted as many as 23,000 deaths, depending on when the earthquake occurred.

No anomalies have been reported at any nuclear facilities, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno, chief cabinet secretary, said at a press conference. No major power equipment was affected by the quake, but about 250 buildings were briefly without power in Tokyo, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co..

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who only took office this week, said in his first emergency briefing that he had ordered an examination of the situation.

Top image: Sunset over the skyscrapers in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, December 25, 2020. Image source: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Copyright 2021 Bloomberg.

