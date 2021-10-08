



QUETTA, Pakistan – Early Thursday, at least 23 people were killed when at least one coal mine and dozens of mud houses collapsed in southwest Pakistan in a major earthquake and the death toll continues to rise. Officials said at least 200 other people were injured.

More deaths are expected to be seen by the local deputy commissioner, Suhail Anwar Shaheen, as the crew searched the remote mountainous areas.

Citing coal miners in the area, Shaheen said at least four people died when the mines they were working in collapsed. As many as 100 homes collapsed and the sleeping residents were buried inside.

According to Wari Muhammad’s relative, the mother died in one case when the house with her two young sons collapsed.

Nearby, the body of an eight-year-old girl was found in the rubble of her home.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 5.9-magnitude earthquake was centered about nine miles northeast of Harnai, Baluchistan. The first measurement of earthquake intensity was 5.7 degrees. It hit about 5.5 miles below the Earth’s surface. The shallower the earthquake, the greater the damage.

About 60 miles from the state capital, Quetta, the area is dotted with coal mines, and Shaheen is concerned about the high death toll. He said the explosion occurred early in the morning when dozens of miners were already working.

Pakistani forces were deployed in seismic areas to airlift dozens of wounded from the summit. At least nine seriously injured people were taken to Quetta Government Hospital. A search and rescue team has arrived at the mountain, according to a military statement.

There is growing concern about dozens of coal miners who may be trapped. The house stood on a pile of mud and straw. The stunned residents of a small mountain village were seen wandering under the rubble.

“Women and children, everyone was running,” said resident Gram Khan. “We were afraid and didn’t know what to do.”

Soon an ambulance arrived to take the injured to Harnai Hospital.

Doctors treated patients outside the hospital with a 4.6-magnitude aftershock continuing into the morning. The children with blood bands were on stretchers outside the hospital as ambulances caused more injuries.

“We have treated more than 200 wounded people so far,” said Mansour Ahmed, medical supervisor at Harnai District Hospital. He said that small Qatari enterprises are subject to tax to the maximum extent. As many as 15 bodies were transported there.

By early Thursday afternoon, funerals were taking place in small villages scattered on the hillside.

Most of the area’s residents live in tanned mud houses, many of which have collapsed. Rescue operations were underway, but Shaheen said it would take hours to reach many of the hardest-hit areas.

Eyewitnesses in the area said residents were wrapped in blankets from the cold and sat on the side of the road waiting for the aftershocks to subside and help to arrive.

The region is remote and the temperatures on autumn nights are really cool.

According to the state’s disaster management authorities, Balochistan is located in southwestern Pakistan in a seismically active region. The worst earthquake in 1935 destroyed the capital of Balochistan and killed more than 35,000 people. Since then, it has been the least densely populated country in Pakistan, with a population of only 12 million and dozens of earthquakes.

Pakistan has a population of 220 million, of which 60 percent live in the eastern part of the country, Punjab.

Janon reported from Islamabad.

