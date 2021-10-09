16th anniversary of the 2005 earthquake amid protests





MANSEHRA: Survivors of the devastating 2005 earthquake on Friday celebrated the 16th anniversary of the tragedy amid protests demanding the allocation of plots of land in the new Balakot city housing project.

“We want the Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan to step in to complete the Balakot New City project because successive governments failed to develop and allocate plots for the affected,” said Maulana Qazi Khalil Rahman, the imam of the Central Mosque. A protest march organized to celebrate the sixteenth anniversary of the earthquake in Balakot.

The rally, which was brought out of the Central Mosque, gathers outside Madani Square in the Central Bazaar after walking through the Barilvi and Kagan avenues. The demonstrators raised banners and placards raising slogans in support of their demands and against the federal government and the provincial government.

“Sixteen years have passed since this devastating earthquake, but the Post-Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority did not rebuild schools, health, and other infrastructure,” Khalil-ur-Rahman said.

Mian Ashraf, on this occasion, said that Era announced the return of the housing project land that was either encroached or seized by local residents until October 20 and the resumption of its development.

He added, “If the Al-Ara Association fails to resume the implementation of this huge housing project within a specified period, we will hold a protest outside the provincial council building in Peshawar.”

Merchants also noted shutter strike to celebrate the day and took part in rallies. Events were also held at various places in Balakot in connection with the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, people including school children gathered at the mass graves of 65 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Balakot, and prayed for the departed souls.

They also carried the Koran and provided the opening for the departed souls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/898761-16th-anniversary-of-2005-earthquake-marked-amid-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos