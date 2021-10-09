The event was arranged to remember the victims of the October 2005 earthquake





Mingora: The Federal Ministry of Climate Change of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Friday celebrated the “National Resilience Day” at Swat University (Charbagh) to commemorate the martyrs of the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

The event was arranged by the Regional Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP in cooperation with the GLOF-II project sponsored by the Green Climate Fund and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The aim was to express solidarity with the bereaved families who lost loved ones and relatives in the devastating earthquake.

Jawdat Ayaz. The Ministry of Climate Change Additional Secretary and Project Director GLOF-II were the main guest.

The event was attended by Director of Disaster Risk Management, PDMA, Zahra Nigar, UNDP GLOF-II Regional Coordinator Fahad Bangash, Vice-Chancellor of Swat University, representatives from UN humanitarian organizations, academia and students along with representatives from international NGOs.

Cevdet Ayaz called for raising awareness of the devastating effects of disasters caused by climate change with a special focus on resilience. He said that given the fact that Pakistan ranks eighth among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather events on the Global Risks Index, working to build a disaster-resilient Pakistan was a major priority for us.

Jawdat Ayaz said that seven million people in Pakistan are currently at risk of GLOFs caused by climate change.

Zahra Nigar said the northern parts of the province were hard hit by the 2005 earthquake.

It added that Muzaffarabad was the worst affected area because the epicenter of the quake was only 19 km to the northeast.

Zahra Nigar added that risks and uncertainties are increasing in the region due to climate change, increased frequency of extreme weather events, maximum and minimum temperature extremes, and increased incidence of temperature-induced disasters and pests. The world in general and Pakistan in particular are suffering from climate change.

She said, due to the uneven distribution of monsoon rains, floods and famine were the fate of this region.

She added that in addition to these hazards, GLOF is another emerging phenomenon, particularly observed in Chitral with its 4,000 square kilometer ice sheet, which is the second largest ice reserve in Pakistan after GB. GLOF incidents have posed some serious threats and challenges to mountain communities in remote areas in recent times.

Today, the principal said that many people in our county live in areas prone to earthquakes and disasters and that many communities are at risk from hurricanes and other extreme weather events.

If we are going to defeat climate change and address its effects, we need to work together.

GLOF 2 National Project Manager Mosbah Zafar said the effects of climate change such as flooding in the glacial lake pose an immediate threat to our local communities.

She added that in cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change, we are working to integrate the government’s priorities into the climate change agenda.

The Director General of PDMA said that the phenomenon of natural disasters cannot be stopped but can be reduced by taking measures.

He added that the celebration of the National Day of Resilience is an occasion to assess and confirm the commitment to achieving greater preparedness to avoid or confront natural disasters and by demonstrating the determination to reduce disaster risks. PDMA conducts multiple activities in October to create public awareness of natural disasters and adaptation to climate change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/898760-event-arranged-to-remember-october-2005-earthquake-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos