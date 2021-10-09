Earthquake commemoration in Balakot amid protests





MANSEHRA: Survivors of the devastating 2005 earthquake took to the streets in Balakot Tahsel on the 16th anniversary of the natural disaster on Friday and demanded early allocation of plots for the Balakot New Town project.

“We want the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the army chief to step in to ensure the early completion of the proposed new city of Balakot following the failure of successive governments to address the misery of families, who survived the 2005 earthquake but still live in prefabricated homes. Religious leader Maulana Qazi Khalil Rahman told the gathering.” shelters”.

Protesters began the march from outside the central mosque and marched on main roads before gathering in the central bazaar.

They raised banners and placards and chanted slogans against the federal and provincial governments.

Mr. Rahman said that 16 years have passed since the earthquake hit the area, but the Post-Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority has not reconstructed schools, health facilities and infrastructure.

Disaster survivors ask AKP, army chief to intervene for their relief

Another spokesperson, Mian Ashraf, said that ERA announced the reclaiming of New Balakot land that had been seized or encroached upon by residents by 20 October and the resumption of development work.

“If the group fails to keep its promise, we will protest outside the provincial council building in Peshawar,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed Maarouf said that the earthquake survivors lived miserable lives in ready-made shelters 16 years after the earthquake that struck them.

Meanwhile, merchants witnessed a shutdown strike in celebration of the day and participated in the rallies and prayer ceremonies held in different parts of Balakot Tahseel.

Earlier, schoolchildren and disaster survivors gathered at the mass graves of 65 students inside the State Senior High School and prayed for the dead.

They carried the Koran and offered the hatch to the dead.

PLEA: District and Additional Sessions Judge Ajmal Tahir has rejected a request by the Election Commission of Pakistan to sanction the ineligible MPA of PML-N Mian Ziaur Rehman under the Pakistan Penal Code for using false testimony to contest the 2008 general election.

Asad Chauhan, Mr. Rahman’s lawyer, told reporters here on Thursday that the Anti-Corruption Bureau had sought seven years imprisonment under the Criminal Procedure Code for his client for providing her with a forged bachelor’s degree before the elections, but the court rejected the petition.

The Supreme Court had disqualified Mr. Rahman from running in elections and holding public office in December 2018 in a false testimony case. He was elected as a candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) constituency of PK-32 Balakot com Mansehra.

Posted in Dawn, October 9, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos