Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 5.3 earthquake – South Pacific Ocean, 121 km east of Kokobo, Papua New Guinea, on Saturday October 9, 2021 8:39 pm (GMT +10)





An average earthquake of 5.3 magnitude, at a depth of 50 km

Oct 9 10:43AM UTC: First report: VolcanoDiscovery in 4 minutes. Oct 9 10:53: Data updates from GFZ are now being used Oct 9 14:06: Volume has been recalculated from 5.2 to 5.3. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 10.0 to 50.0 km (6.2 to 31 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 7.9 km (4.9 mi) northwest.

Updated Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10:57

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck 121 kilometers east of Kokobo, Papua New Guinea, in the evening

5.2 October 9 earthquake 8:39 pm (GMT +10)

Just 18 minutes ago, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near Kokobo, Kokobo District, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea. The earthquake was recorded on the evening of Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 8:39 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The first seismological agency reported this, a second later was released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also listed it as a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. The damage, but probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Kokobo (Area 26300) located 121 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes occur and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and Time: Oct 9, 2021 10:39:12 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Saturday Oct 9, 2021 8:39 PM (GMT +10) Strength: 5.3 Depth: 50.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 4.43 degrees S / 153.3° E↗ (South Pacific, Papua New Guinea) Antipode: 4.43° N/26.7° W↗ Closest volcano: Rabaul (Tavurvur) (12 km/7 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 115 km (71 mi) east Kokobo (population: 26,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) east of Rabaul (population: 8,070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 320 km (199 mi) northwest of Banguna (population: 2,920) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 321 km (199 mi) northwest of Arawa (population: 40,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 346 km (215 mi) southeast of Caving (population: 14,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 370 km (230 mi) north of Boyne (pop: 750) -> See nearby earthquakes! 372 km (231 mi) ENE of Kempe (Talasia region) (population: 18,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! ENE of Kandrian (Population: 1,010) -> See nearby earthquakes! 566 km (352 mi) northwest of Gizo (New Georgia Range, Solomon Islands) (population: 6,150) -> See nearby earthquakes! 881 km (547 mi) northeast of Port Moresby (pop: 283, 700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 316 km (196 mi) from New Britain Island (population: 513,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 26.1 °C (79 °F), Humidity: 83%, Wind: 1 m/s (1 knot) From ENE primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy Outgoing Estimated: 5.6 x 1012 Joules (1.56 gigawatt-hours, equivalent to 1,344 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismology, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5.350 km Papua New Guinea: New Ireland Region, PNGGFZ 5.170 Kampua New Guinea: NEW IRELAND REGION, PNGEMSC 5.286 km Papua New Guinea: New Ireland Region, PNGGeoAu 5.163 km 129 km East Kokobo, Papua New Guinea, USA, 5.078 km, Papua New Guinea: New Ireland Region, PNG

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 20 km2 (= 8 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 8 km (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6442833/quake-felt-Oct-9-2021-Near-Kokopo-East-New-Britain-Papua-New-Guinea.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos