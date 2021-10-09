New challenges, new prospects | eKathimerini.com





It has been almost a year since the Samos earthquake.

It has been almost a year since a major earthquake hit Samos. In many villages hit by the Richter 7 earthquake, there are damaged houses that look ready to collapse in the narrow streets with traffic and pedestrians. It is easy to identify the hazards of any new seismic activity. Despite statements by officials responsible for the pressing issue of building instability, the sluggish bureaucratic procedures were not particularly streamlined and demolitions were not moved forward.

A few months have passed since the earthquake in Thessaly left hundreds of condemned buildings in its wake. There, too, developments are slow, and many families in the villages of Elassona and Tyrnavos still live out of containers.

In the regional unit of Karditsa, they are not so much worried about the earthquake as they are about the dangers of severe weather. The scars left by Cyclone Ianos have not yet healed and locals are complaining about delays in excavation work and promised flood barriers. Then there is Crete, which attempted the September 27 earthquake. There are many problems in Arkalochori and a lot of damage.

I am not here trying to create a record of recent natural disasters. The challenges are known. On the other hand, no one can deny the fact that Greece is an earthquake-prone country, that there are earthquakes and they will happen; On the other hand, climate change has brought about new threats, such as deadly wildfires and devastating floods.

This means that the way to manage all these threats cannot be based on outdated models; It requires new ways of thinking, new policies, and a redesign of all stages before and after the event. Efthymios Lekkas, professor of geology and natural disaster management and head of the Organization for Anti-Seismic Planning and Protection (OASP), recently said: “We must update our plans for the area around Thiva, where seismic activity has been going on for about four years or months, based on the needs that have emerged in Crete. “. He added, “The region’s municipalities must have updated everything expected in the plans, and all concerned parties should be ready.”

The professor does not evoke fear, points out something very important and gives us food for thought. Are preventive plans and procedures updated by the competent authorities? Is there a list of issues, predictions, and ongoing updates? Or are government mechanisms running up and down in Greece trying to fix problems wherever they arise?

The challenges and expectations are enormous. There is no time to waste. Preventive planning and natural disaster preparedness are among the most efficient tools we have.

