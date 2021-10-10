Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.5 – Provincia de Manu earthquake, Madre de Dios, 207 km north of Cusco, Peru, on Saturday October 9, 2021 7:20 pm (GMT -5)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Rio Branco (445.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: Sitting on the work desk, sideways movement for about 7 seconds, ceiling lights moving, no chassis noise, no residents alarm

Calca, Provincia de Calca, Cusco (186.1 km SSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Horses make noises before mild jolts occur. The dogs then bark. | One user found this interesting.

La Paz (640.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Srna Madurera (429 km NE) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking: I was on the couch when it started shaking. (reported by our app)

Inambari (Pampa) in Madre de Dios Peru (239.8 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: We were afraid because there was literally no vibration in this area

Copeja (308.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short: move home

Cobija, Bolivia (309 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak rocking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: tipo mareo, movimiento

La Paz (650.6 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Brasilia, Acre (312.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: objects move, door quake

Huaran, Calca, Cusco (186.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 sec: Hear the windows first, then feel the sway

Bogotá DC / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 1-2 min

Madre de dios tambopata / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds

Porto Acre (494.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak Shake (MMI III) / My head swung (up and down) / 5-10 sec: The earthquake was felt here in Port Acre, but it was very subtle. (reported by our app)

Copeja (311.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 sec.: Long. Shake side by side.

Puno (288 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds: Sitting reading in my room on the second floor, all curtains, walls and posts swayed about 15 seconds, Ada fell silent or broke

Porto Velho, Brazil (895.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Brasiléia Acre Brasil / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal (Side) Swings / 10-15 seconds: The sofa where I was sitting sideways swinging books falling off the shelf wall swings slightly

Tambata Research Center, Puerto Maldonado, Peru / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds: horizontal shaking and rattling, dishes shaking, it felt like it went on for a long time

Rio Branco, Acre, Brazil / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Copeja (311.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 15-20 seconds: Cobija, Bolivia

Puerto Maldonado / Weak shaking (MMI III): Not much

Cerejeiras RO / No hair (reported by our app)

Quilabampa (180.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Rio Branco (450.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Oscillating (lateral) / 10-15 seconds

La Paz Bolivia / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Copeja (310.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 15-20 seconds: We are in the hospital, suddenly the furniture started shaking, patients started screaming in fear. I was standing upright and felt like I was on a boat. The episode lasted 22 seconds

Lima / I didn’t feel (reported by our app)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6443709/quake-felt-Oct-10-2021-Near-Brasileia-Acre-Brazil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos