Earthquakes: There is a lot of shaking that occurs in nearby Summerville

South Carolina experiences about 10 earthquakes each year. They usually score between less than 1 and up to 4.1 on the Richter scale. With twenty seismometers buried underground across the state, every earthquake and earthquake is recorded. On Monday, September 27, at 12:49 p.m., USGS data reportedly detected a 2.9-magnitude earthquake located 5.6 miles northwest of Ridgeville in Dorchester County. In a video announcement, Dr. Stephen Jaume, a professor and geologist at the College of Charleston, stated that there was a second earthquake minutes after the first. He said the quake was a 2.0-magnitude aftershock, and nearly five hours later on the same day, around 6:21 p.m., a third earthquake hit Dorchester County, this time in Summerville. This earthquake had a magnitude of 3.3 and occurred at Westcott Golf Club off Dorchester Road in Summerville. The quake was reportedly felt by residents throughout the Lowcountry, including parts of Berkeley County, and hundreds of calls came in to local radio and television stations to inquire about it. No one has reported any damage yet, and no earthquakes were reported that day in Coleton County, but Coleton is sitting on a fault line. Regardless, earthquakes are nothing new to this region. In 1886, Charleston was hit by the worst earthquake in the entire eastern United States. Because of this accident, USGS studies have found that South Carolina lies on a fault line, particularly near Charleston and along the neighboring city of Summerville. This means that the surrounding provinces are prone to earthquakes, and, according to geologists, the Earth’s crust is like a factory. Old crust is constantly melting and making new crust, and continents always float on a river of melted rock. This movement causes problems, such as earthquakes. Earthquakes occur when rocks beneath the Earth’s surface are pressed together until they either pop or collapse, or are loosened causing a fracture. It can also be moved and slid or milled from side to side. Then the rocks break, it can sound like an explosion or a sonic boom. Moving rocks may not be very strong below the surface, but as everything above them also changes, they grow fast and noisy. The fracture can then be felt and heard in the rock. The rocks break and when the rocks move next to each near the Earth’s surface, it is called a fault: coastal South Carolina lies on a fault line. Another passes through the northern part of Colleton County. Unfortunately, much of the Lowcountry sits on sandy soil that acts as a fluid during an earthquake, pushing buried cables and pipes above ground.

It will happen again While scientists still can’t predict earthquakes, they know one thing… If an earthquake happens once in a certain area, it will happen again. And if an earthquake of magnitude 6 or higher destroys Charleston and surrounding counties once, another is sure to happen again, and according to Jaume, 70 percent of South Carolina earthquakes occur around Ravenel Adams Run Hollywood. at Middleton Place – Summerville; And in Bowman. The Charleston earthquake of August 31, 1886 at 9:51 p.m., registered 7.6 on the Richtor scale, felt by people from New York to Cuba, lasted 35 seconds, killed 110 people, and caused $23 million in damage (or $158.48 million at the time present), 14,000 homes destroyed and 90 percent of all brick buildings destroyed. The epicenters were located 21 miles northwest of Charleston and in Ravenel, historians and geologists from the USGS say, while recent earthquakes in the Lowcountry weren’t as devastating as the 1886 earthquake, they were felt and some caused minimal damage. To Dr. Joyce Bagwell, affectionately known as “The Earthquake Lady,” another major earthquake is imminent in this region. We’re past the date of another major earthquake. “As time goes on, the likelihood of a Lowcountry experiencing a major earthquake increases,” Bagwell said at a 1993 conference. Bagwell headed the Earthquake Preparedness Division at Charleston Southern University and monitored seismic activity in South Carolina for the USGS for more than 20 years until her death in March 2021.

In all, 18 major earthquakes have been recorded in or near Charleston since 1903, and all have caused damage. Only in August of this year, six earthquakes were recorded across South Carolina, with four additional earthquakes recorded in September. Three of those four were in Summerville last week.

Earthquakes recorded on January 23, 1903, houses shook violently at the South Carolina/Georgia border near Savannah. On April 19, 1907, an earthquake struck Charleston and crossed an area of ​​26,000 square kilometers. On June 12, 1912, a stronger earthquake damaged chimneys in Somerville, affecting an area of ​​about 90,000 square kilometers. On January 1, 1913, it shook The Union County area had cracks in many brick buildings and damaged chimneys. On September 22, 1914, an earthquake struck the Summerville area, with reports of displaced walls in local buildings. On October 20, 1924, Pickens County was the epicenter of an earthquake that shook most of South Carolina, western North Carolina, northeastern Georgia, and eastern Tennessee. On July 26, 1945, an earthquake occurred in Lake Murray in western Columbia and was felt in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. No damage was observed, on November 19, 1952, moderately strong shocks occurred near Charleston, on October 20, 1958, moderate earthquakes awakened the Anderson residents and caused plaster to crack and fall off the walls, and on August 3, 1959, an earthquake caused minor damage in Charleston, Summerville, Wadmalo Island. The chimneys were damaged and the walls of the houses cracked. On March 12, 1960, the epicenter was off the coast of South Carolina, affecting Augusta. On April 20, 1964, a strong earthquake was felt in the counties of Florence, Lexington and Richland, and on May 19, 1971, several windows were shattered in Bowman and Orangeburg by a 3.4-magnitude earthquake, and on July 13, 1971, two small shocks occurred, about 3 hours later, they were felt in West Carolina Southern. On November 11, 2002, areas near Seabrook Island, South Carolina, were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4. There were no reports of damage or injuries. On December 16, 2008, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in Dorchester County. On Friday, February 14, 2014, an earthquake occurred in the downtown area of ​​the capital. It was reported that it was a 4.1 earthquake.

