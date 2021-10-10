Minister claims 50 killed in earthquake





Quetta:

Provincial Public Health Engineering Minister and WASA Noor Muhammad Dummar claimed that at least 50 people were killed and tripled in the Harnai earthquake in Baluchistan.

“Federal and provincial governments, domestic and foreign donors and philanthropists must play their part in the rehabilitation of earthquake victims,” ​​Domar said.

“3 million rupees per capita should be declared for earthquake victims and 4 million rupees for home rehabilitation,” he added.

He said the people of Harnai are in dire need of help from their compatriots, adding that the assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per capita is a joke with these people.

“The government of Balochistan should take the matter seriously and take concrete steps,” he expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar said that like different parts of Balochistan, a violent earthquake hit the Harnai district on October 7 at 3 am.

Hundreds of people were affected by the earthquake. He blamed that the official figures for the number of dead and injured in the earthquake contradicted the facts.

“I went to different places and inspected the situation from the earthquake directly,” he said.

The minister said the quake completely destroyed the neighborhoods but most people were sleeping outside due to the hot weather in Harnai, so they escaped unhurt.

However, people have suffered huge financial losses.

“The people of Harnai are poor. They buried their loved ones without reporting, which is why I say the official death toll is much higher.”

This is contrary to the facts. So far, 50 people have been killed and 150 injured in the quake.”

He appealed to federal and provincial governments, local and foreign donors, and philanthropists to reach out to the residents of Harnay.

He said more than 300 places were affected by floods in Harnai a year and a half ago.

“If someone’s home is destroyed by floods, the reconstruction will cost at least Rs 2 million to Rs 2.5 million, but the Balochistan government’s announcement of 300 casualties was limited to a press release,” he said.

“In my frequent reminders, 5,000 rupees has been approved. The people of Harnai are before me. They should be poor but not beggars. Giving 5,000 rupees is a joke,” he said.

Domar said the Harnai earthquake victims should not be treated like flood victims. Serious steps must be taken. The earthquake is a natural disaster. We should all become one nation and help the victims.

He said the assistance should be provided through the administration of the area rather than the government so that the rightful owners would receive it.

Noor Muhammed Dumar called on the federal and provincial governments to declare 30,000 to 40,000 rupees per capita for earthquake victims and 4 million rupees for home rehabilitation.

Published in The Express Tribune, October 10, 2021.

