Aboriginal knowledge is the cornerstone of new tsunami modeling for the northwest coast of Vancouver Island





The results of a collaborative project for mapping tsunami risks between Strathcona Regional and Nuchatlaht and Kyuquot Checlesaht First Nations on Vancouver Island have been released.

High-resolution data modeling of the area between Gold River and Cape Scott is now publicly available online.

This region is particularly vulnerable to tsunamis, either from the earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone to the west, or from the Alaskan Aleutian subduction zone to the north.

Sean Copeman, Strathcona Regional Protection Services Coordinator, says the project is important because of the life-and-death risk.

“No wave stronger than the ocean … six inches is going to move a vehicle. So it’s very important for someone to know these safety limits, whether the wave is coming from Cascadia or Alaska,” Coopman said on CBC’s All Points West. .

The mapping project, which began last year with $450,000 in emergency preparedness grant funding from the county government, used Aboriginal knowledge and oral history as well as computer modeling.

These historical accounts are essential, said Philippe Saint-Germain, project manager and coastal engineer on the project.

“a piece of [the project] Gather Aboriginal information on stories about people who lived during the 1964 tsunami from Alaska but also stories going back to the 1700s tsunamis that originated in the Cascadia subduction zone, located a few hundred kilometers off the west coast of Vancouver Island.”

“Collecting that information corroborated the results that our computer models were predicting.”

Waves crash on rugged rocks along the Wild Pacific Trail in Ucluelet, British Columbia, January 19, 2018 (Melissa Renwick/The Canadian Press)

The team was also able to estimate the time of arrival of the tsunami waves after the earthquake.

“On the open coast, we are looking for the wave to arrive in 15 or 20 minutes after the earthquake starts,” Saint-Germain said.

The further away from land, the longer it takes for the wave to arrive – up to 40 minutes in some areas.

“Time is of the essence and can make a huge difference to allow people to get to a place of safety,” he said. “These extra minutes are precious,” said Saint-Germain.

Koopman says the next steps in the project include discovering ways to communicate this modeling data to the general public. This includes working with First Nations to translate into different languages, different immigrant groups, literacy groups and tourism associations to make sure they are widely and widely involved.

“we [want] To ensure everyone has access to this critical, life-saving information,” Koopman said.

