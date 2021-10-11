Strong earthquakes hit the coast of Hawaii





Strong earthquake strikes off the coast of Hawaii

Updated: Oct 10, 2021 4:11 PM PT

Hide text

Leticia: Good morning. It’s Sunday 10 October. I’m Leticia Oldaz. The suspect is BEHD INBARS, calling OFAFMAN HUNT. EYTH says he killed his girlfriend, Brandi Hornsby, stabbed his mother and left the crime scene with his daughter six weeks ago. The congressman arrested DEANGELO WEBB after a confrontation. UNIVERSI OTYF E PACIFIC is the start of the day. It’s for the alumni who missed the festival due to the pandemic. About 650 graduating students are expected to return and take to the stage today to celebrate their great achievement. This morning it’s happening at Knowles Loan. EILE: AR WE ARE LOOKING FOR LOTS OF SUHINENS AAT BEAULFU On Sundays, much warmer than Saturdays. Highs in the mid-seventies and upper classes. 80 in Sacramento today, 82 in Fairfield, 79 in Mary’s Building, 70 in The Hills. We are under the red flag on Monday and Tuesday. Some oats exceed 40 miles per hour.

Strong earthquake strikes off the coast of Hawaii

Updated: Oct 10, 2021 4:11 PM PT

According to the US Geological Survey, two powerful earthquakes hit the Big Island of Hawaii on Sunday, causing residents to shake and fall off shelves. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 6.1 and occurred about 17 miles south of Nlihu. According to the agency, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area about 20 minutes later. The Honolulu National Weather Service said there was no danger of a tsunami. At a gas station on Oahu, the vibration opened the refrigerator door and caused things to fall to the floor. The injury was not immediately reported.

Hilo, Hawaii –

Two powerful earthquakes hit the Big Island of Hawaii on Sunday, causing residents to shake and fall off shelves.

According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles south of Nalihu. According to the agency, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area about 20 minutes later.

The Honolulu National Weather Service said there was no danger of a tsunami.

At a gas station on Oahu, the vibration opened the refrigerator door and caused things to fall to the floor.

The injury was not immediately reported.

Powerful earthquakes strike off the coast of Hawaii Source link Powerful earthquakes strike off the coast of Hawaii

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/strong-earthquakes-strike-off-coast-of-hawaii/554026/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos