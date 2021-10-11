A light earthquake was recorded in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, and no loss of life or property occurred





The earthquake was felt near Códador in Kalji taluk in the Calaborghi District at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 10.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) said a 3.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Kalaburagi on Sunday, October 10. It added that the quake was felt by residents two kilometers northeast of Cúdador in Kalji Taluk in Calaboraje district at 6.05 am. “According to the seismic intensity map of the aforementioned earthquake from the epicenter, the observed intensity is low and the earthquake may be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 7 to 12 km,” KSNDMC said in a statement. Officials said there were no casualties or damage to property. KSNDMC said these types of earthquakes do not cause any harm to the local community, although there may be minor tremors that are observed locally. She added that there is no need to panic as the intensity observed is low and not devastating.

On October 1 and October 5, slight tremors of between 2.5 and 2.9 degrees were felt near Basavakalian in Vijayapura. The area where they felt the quake is near Latur and Killari, which were hit by a massive earthquake in September 1993. Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority, told PTI that there were many factors behind the tremors, but there was no need to panic because These were mild tremors. However, he said there will be a brainstorming session with prominent geologists soon about seismic activities in the area.

Deputy Director of Minerals Department Lakshama said authorities are already on alert in the wake of the earthquakes. She told PTI, “KSDMA officials are already vigilant about this issue and are studying the phenomena. We have also instructed senior and junior geologists in our department to see if there is any turbulent area with respect to geological events in the past.” .

Lakshama said there is a need to create awareness among the people to minimize damage in the event of major seismic activity, and added that she will soon speak to KSDMA officials in this regard.

.

