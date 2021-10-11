Nearly 170 children were expelled to Haiti from the United States and Cuba in one day





PORT-AU-PRINCE, 10 October 2021 – Nearly 170 Haitian children arrived in Port-au-Prince yesterday with their parents after being expelled from mainly Cuba and the United States, according to UNICEF. Most of the children are from southwest Haiti and left two to three weeks after the August earthquake to try to reach the United States

Most of the Haitian children and their parents who were evicted yesterday are from the southern peninsula of Haiti, which was hit by a massive earthquake last August. They left the country in early September because they had lost everything. These children will likely leave again for the United States unless conditions are created for them to lead a dignified life in their communities,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti.

In just one day, seven flights from Cuba and one from the United States returned Haitian families, including 73 girls and 96 boys, to Haiti. UNICEF estimates that 80 percent of these children are under five years old. Many have left Haiti on makeshift boats, and at least two people were reported killed when their boat capsized off the Cuban coast. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 1,069 people were expelled from Cuba and the United States yesterday, 34 percent of whom were women and children.

In addition to these newly arrived trips, a Cuban boat also disembarked about 348 migrants, including 12 girls and 26 boys, near La Saline, on the outskirts of the Haitian capital. Many of them said they had left the southern district of Basel, which was badly affected by the earthquake. UNICEF has also identified at least four unaccompanied children among the children expelled from Cuba.

“Haiti’s men, women and children who lost almost everything in the earthquake made the perilous journey in makeshift boats called ‘kanntè’ with little or no safety to find a better life for themselves and those they left behind. Children among these migrants are often undocumented and highly vulnerable to child trafficking and exploitation. and sexual assault.”

According to the OIM, 7,621 men, women and children were expelled from the United States on chartered flights between September 19 and October 9, more than half of whom were women and children. Children represent 18.7 percent of immigrants returning from the United States by plane.

On arrival, UNICEF welcomes children with recreational activities in the ‘kids corner’ at the airport and provides them with meals and water while psychologists provide them with initial support. UNICEF is also working with the government agency responsible for child protection, IBESR, and the International Organization for Migration, to identify and document children at the airport before further monitoring and follow-up is conducted within host communities.

UNICEF continues to support earthquake-affected communities by building or repairing basic social infrastructure, which can act as a deterrent and even a long-term solution to precarious migration that puts the lives of children, their parents and caregivers at risk.

When I was at the airport, I saw children with malnutrition or skin diseases. They will likely return to the south where most basic services for children such as education and health services are still largely disrupted about two months after the earthquake. More solidarity is needed to support migrant families who have lost all their possessions and need to rebuild their lives in Haiti.

UNICEF is calling for accelerated support to expelled Haitians to rebuild their lives, and to help children regain access to health services and return to school.

#####

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/nearly-170-children-expelled-back-haiti-us-and-cuba-one-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos