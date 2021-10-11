Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.6 earthquake – Moluca Sea, 122 km southeast of Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Monday October 11, 2021 9:34 pm (GMT +9)





Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 26 km

Oct 11 12:41AM UTC: First to arrive: GFZ in 7 minutes. Oct 11 12:43: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 10.0 to 62.0 km (from 6.2 to 39 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 12 km (7.4 mi) towards SSW…. [show all] … 11 Oct 12:45: Now using data updates from BMKG 11 Oct 12:50: Volume has been recalculated from 5.8 to 5.7. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 50.0 to 30.0 km (31 to 18.6 mi). Epicenter position corrected to 3.1 km (2 mi) northwest of Oct 11 16:15: epicenter depth recalculated from 30.0 to 51.0 km (18.6 to 32 mi). Epicenter position corrected by 4.4 km (2.8 mi) toward S.11 Oct 16:25: magnitude recalculated from 5.7 to 5.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 51.0 to 26.0 km (32 to 16.2 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 5.6 km (3.5 mi) toward N.

Updated Monday, October 11, 2021 at 12:48

A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale was just reported 126 km southeast of Bitung, Indonesia

5.8 earthquake October 11 9:34 pm (GMT +9)

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on the evening of Monday, October 11, 2021 at 9:34 p.m. local time near Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 km of shallow depth. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. Earth Sciences (GFZ), which classified it as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake. A third agency, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7, and based on preliminary seismic data, the quake should not cause any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the Region. The epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Bitung City (population area. Earthquake became available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates For anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Oct 11, 2021 12:34:36 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Monday Oct 11, 2021 9:34 PM (GMT +9) Size: 5.6 Depth: 26.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 0.91 degrees N/126.14°E↗ (Molucca Sea, Indonesia) Antipode: 0.91°S/53.86°W↗ Nearest volcano: Tongkoko (125 km/78 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 122 km (76 mi) ESE from Bitung (pop : 137400) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 139 km (86 mi) west of Ternate (pop: 101,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 143 km (89 mi) ESE from Tondano (Kabupaten Minahasa) (population: 33,300) -> 145 km (90 mi) ESE from Laikit, Laikit II (Dimembe) (Kabupaten Minahasa Utara) (population: 8000) -> See Nearby earthquakes 155 km (97 mi) ESE of Tomohon (population: 27,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 157 km (98 mi) ESE from Manado (Population: 451,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 159 km (99 mi) west of Suvivi (Kota Tidore Kepulawan) (population: 36,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 227 km (141) mi) WSW of Tobelo (Kabupaten Halmahera Utara) (population: 10,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 345 km (214 mi) east of Gorontalo (population: 144,200) -> Se 427 km (265 mi) ENE of Luwuk (population: 47,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clear sky 28.9°C (84°F), Humidity: 75%, Wind: 5 m/s (10 knots) From SSW primary data source: Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia) Rated released energy: 1.6 x 1013 Joules (4.4 GWh, equivalent to 3,788 tons of TNT or 0.2 atomic bomb!) More information If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit Short report report “I felt it”! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 5,626 km Indonesia: North Molucca Sea BMKG 5,640 km Indonesia: MOLUCCA SEAEMSC 5,640 km Indonesia: North Molucca Sea 5,610 km Indonesia: Near Davurinas 5.79.2 km 133 km west of Ternate, Indonesia and USA Sea: 5.645 km west of the islands Molucca, Indonesia

More information

Judging by its size, the fault that was active during the earthquake ruptured almost along a surface. 40 km2 (= 15 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 11 km (7 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approx. Double the length of the rupture area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture area (check the map below to verify).

Oct 11, 2021, 18:03 UTC

| M 2.8 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

27 km (17 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

October 11, 2021, 17:30 UTC

| M 4.8 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

10 km (6 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

Oct 11, 2021 15:44 UTC

| M 2.8 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

23 km (14 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

Oct 11, 2021 15:27 UTC

| M 4.9 |

57 km (35.4 mi) deep

|

8 km (5 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

October 11, 2021 at 13:41 UTC

| M 2.9 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

19 km (12 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

October 11, 2021 at 13:17 UTC

| M 3.5 |

10 km (6.2 mi) deep

|

15 km (9 mi) distance

| BMKG | details

October 11, 2021, 12:54 UTC

| 3.3 m |

17 km (10.6 mi) deep

|

9 km (6 mi) distance

| BMKG | Detail Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this may take 20-30 seconds.

