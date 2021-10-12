5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tokyo, halts trains and damages pipelines





A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake rocked Tokyo Thursday night, damaging underground water pipes and halting trains and subways. Reports indicate that another 30 people have been infected.

This caused traffic disruptions and major delays on local trains on Friday, as hundreds of passengers overflowed at Kawaguchi Station and a long queue outside Shinjuku Station. Most trains run Friday morning with entry restrictions to avoid crowds.

The meteorological agency said the quake, centered in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, reached a depth of about 80 kilometers (48 miles), causing buildings to sway and hanging objects to sway violently.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no anomalies in nuclear power facilities in the region. In addition, the vibrations did not pose any threat of a tsunami.

Injuries caused by the Tokyo earthquake

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported the next day that 32 people were injured in Thursday night’s quake, with three seriously injured. Meanwhile, 11 people were injured in the epicenter of Chiba Prefecture, including two women in different locations who lied their ankles while being thrown to the ground due to the strong tremor.

According to the disaster management agency, three passengers on a commuter train also sustained minor injuries after falling when the train partially derailed in eastern Tokyo during an emergency stop.

Casualties were also reported in Kanagawa, Saitama and Gunma prefectures.

Facilities damage

The strong earthquake also caused disruptions to electricity and train services.

In downtown Tokyo, 250 homes were temporarily without power after the quake, according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings.

In addition, high-speed “Shinkansen” trains in and out of Tokyo have been stopped for safety checks before resuming work, East Japan Railway said.

Late Thursday, the Yamanote loop and subway line in Tokyo resumed work but with significant delays. Local trains outside Shinagawa Station were also stopped due to a power outage. It took a long time for people to get home due to the long lines of trying to get taxis.

On the other hand, dozens of people were stranded at stations in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba. Local municipalities have had to set up shelters in their facilities to keep some people.

A power outage also trapped some people in an elevator at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building when it suddenly stopped.

In addition to damage to public facilities, fire and disaster officials have reported broken groundwater pipes at dozens of sites in Tokyo. In one area, water was flowing from the ground.

On Twitter, new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida relayed a message urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect their lives,” as the strongest earthquake occurred in Tokyo since March 2011.

Kishida then returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government’s response on damage, disruption and other effects of the powerful earthquake.

