Survive on the outskirts of earthquake city





“Not again, please,” Sophia Lopez thought when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on September 7.

Lopez was on her daily two-hour commute from downtown work to home in Ecatepec, one of the most insecure municipalities in the state of Mexico, which was flooded with torrential rain at the time.

“It has been a long time since I felt so weak, so defenseless…. Yesterday I felt the weight of my reality as a woman from the fringes of Mexico.”

The lights went out, and while it took a few minutes for power to return to the downtown area, it took Ecatepec over 3 hours. Lopez had to walk for 20 minutes between flooded and completely dark streets to finally reach her home.

The floods in Ecatepec began two days before the earthquake and ended three days after it. Debris from homes, vehicles and land were left everywhere. Credit: Gerardo Galliana

The “ocean” includes all the municipalities that surround the central district of Mexico City in the Valley of Mexico metropolitan area. The region is a complex urban system whose growth now includes all or parts of the political and administrative boundaries of Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and the State of Hidalgo.

Perry Soner, a social geographer at the Autonomous University of Iztapalaba, said the extreme centralization of jobs and services in Mexico City has forced people to look for places to live near and outside the city, where the price of land is lower than in the city. Central area.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, more than 34 million trips are taken in the metropolitan area each week, 58% by those who live in the periphery but work or study in the city.

In an urban area of ​​over 8 million people and the type of soil that makes it very prone to disasters during an earthquake, the seismic warning system is critical: The Mexican Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) operates 12,826 locally alerts throughout the city that warn of impending earthquakes with about 60 seconds of warning.

On September 7, the Mexico City Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Secretariat reported that 98% of SASMEX alerts worked correctly. Only 175 didn’t, which Xyoli Pérez-Campos, a seismologist from the Institute of Geophysics (IGEF) at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) considers good news, considering that Mexico City is one of the largest urban areas in Latin America. .

One alert that didn’t sound was in a corner of Yareli Arizmendi’s home in Iztapalapa, the most populous municipality in Mexico City. I managed to hear an alert from a nearby elementary school. But for Arizmendi and most residents of the city’s surroundings, non-functional alerts are just one of the problems they encounter when an earthquake strikes.

weak weak

Iztapalapa is home to 1,835,486 people – 20% of Mexico City’s total population. At the same time, it has one of the highest poverty rates.

The municipality is also located in the so-called “transitional zone”, which separates the mountainous area of ​​the city from the lake district. Seismologist Raúl Valenzuela of IGEF-UNAM explained that the transition zone has “soft clay soils that have the property of amplifying or increasing the amplitude of seismic waves.”

Soil directly affects the behavior of the infrastructure embedded in and above it. In 2017, when the country’s most destructive earthquake in the past 31 years hit, several streets in Iztapalaba cracked, causing pipes to break and leaving about 500,000 people without water service for weeks.

Cardboard covers the cracked streets of Iztapalapa, Mexico, following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on September 19, 2017. Credit: Rodrigo Botello

Every time an earthquake occurs [including the one on 7 September]“The pipes are still damaged and dirty water is leaking from the tap,” Arizmendi said.

According to Lourdes Garcia, an architect from UNAM, previous governments in Mexico City promoted “widespread and separate urbanization” over the years by locating public housing in areas of the city where land is cheaper and unsuitable for urban development – such as the transitional area in Iztapalapa.

This zoning makes the population doubly vulnerable: one risk is characterized by social issues such as poverty, the other by natural hazards. “Vulnerability is the inability to prevent, deal with, and recover from a disaster. It is not just social, but multidimensional,” Garcia said.

mountain of risk

Ecatepec and Iztapalapa also share another characteristic: the poorest parts of their population have settled in the mountainous regions. Although there are no large buildings at risk of collapsing (as in the city center), the risks are not trivial.

Hillside housing puts residents at risk of landslides. Just 3 days after the September 7 earthquake, for example, a landslide in Cerro del Chiquite, Tlalnipantla – another marginal area north of Mexico City – killed four people, including two children.

Valenzuela said that while there is no definitive ruling on the exact cause of the landslide, “it is entirely possible that the heavy rain and earthquake caused it.”

Emergency personnel dig among the rubble following a landslide in Cerro del Chiquihuet. Four people died in the disaster that followed the earthquake just days ago. Image source: Government of Tlalnepantla de Paz, State of Mexico

Eleven days after the disaster, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said all families living in that “very dangerous” place – not just the 42 who lost their homes in the landslide – would be relocated.

As of mid-October, 144 homes in the neighborhood had been evacuated, and 70% of the population was living in temporary housing provided by the Tlalnepantla government, explained Samuel Gutierrez Macias, the general coordinator of civil protection and comprehensive risk management in Tlalnepantla state. Mexico. He said the remaining residents refused to leave their homes for fear of losing their material possessions.

Gutierrez also said that the municipality provided a subsidy of 5,000 Mexican pesos ($270) to all families for 3 months, and the state government provided an additional 30,000 Mexican pesos ($1,620) to those who lost their homes. (Those who have formal jobs in Tlalnepantla have a monthly income of about $432.)

Gutierrez wrote that even with government support, the final resettlement area has not been determined because “the mechanism for assistance, whether it is the purchase of their property or resettlement, has not yet been determined.”

Soner explained that the real problem is the lack of housing policy. Without a policy of affordable or public housing, workers and students are not guaranteed places to live near the city. This situation forces people to build homes in places that were not supposed to be inhabited in the first place, and now it is almost impossible to vacate them because families have made their lives there.

“It’s the same whether we’re talking about earthquakes, floods or fires – the consequences will always be paid by the same people first,” Sauner concluded.

—Humberto Basilio (@humbertobasilio), science writer

Quote: Basilio H. (2021), Deliverance on the Outskirts of Earthquake City, Ios, 102, https://doi.org/10.1029/2021EO210556. Posted on October 19, 2021. Text © 2021. authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 Unless otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without the express permission of the copyright owner is prohibited. Related

