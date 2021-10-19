7 WHO recommendations on building resilient health systems





COVID-19 has had a broad impact on all areas of society, leading to setbacks in health improvement and efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC). The diversion of health system resources to address COVID-19 care has led to a long-term disruption of basic health services. New barriers to accessing health care, such as limited mobility, reduced ability to pay and fear of infection, have posed additional and unprecedented challenges in many countries. The world has not learned from previous epidemics. Reacting to events as they happen, without adequately strengthening prevention and preparedness, meant that countries were caught unprepared for a pandemic of this speed and scale. COVID-19 has hit the vulnerable population particularly hard and further exacerbated existing inequalities. This underscores the need for states to seize every opportunity for a sustainable, fairer and closer community to rebuild their health systems. “The pandemic has been a significant setback in our efforts to support Member States in making progress towards universal health coverage,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We cannot build a safer world from the top down; we have to build from the ground up. Preparation for, prevention, detection and rapid response to epidemics begins with strong primary health and public health systems, skilled health workers, and communities empowered and enabled to take care of their health. That must be the focus of our attention and our investment. ” The WHO has published a position paper on building health systems resilience to UHC and health security during and after COVID-19 to reinforce the urgent need for renewed and enhanced national and global commitment to make countries better prepared and health systems resilient to all forms of public health threats for sustainable progress towards UHC and health security. This requires an integrated approach to building and rebuilding health systems that serve the needs of the population, before, during and after public health emergencies. Includes capacity for essential public health functions that improve, promote, protect and restore the health of all people;

building strong primary health care as a basis for bringing health services closer to communities;

emergency management of all emergencies that strengthens countries’ ability to prevent and address health emergencies and can be increased to meet the additional health safety requirements imposed by health emergencies;

involving the whole society so that all sectors work together towards a common goal of health for all. These efforts will also help strengthen implementation International Health Regulations (2005) and accelerate the achievement of health-related sustainable development goals. The WHO position paper comes at a crucial time to provide leaders and policy makers with recommendations on health positioning in broader debates on socio-economic recovery and transformation. In brief: 7 WHO policy recommendations on building resilient health systems based on primary health care Take advantage of the current response to strengthen pandemic preparedness and health systems Invest in essential public health functions, including those needed to manage the hazards of all hazards Build a strong foundation of primary care Invest in institutionalized mechanisms to involve society as a whole Create and promote favorable environments for research, innovation and learning Increase domestic and global investment in the foundations of the health care system and manage all hazards Address existing inequalities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on marginalized and vulnerable populations & amp; amp; nbsp; Download positioning paper and short position in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish.

