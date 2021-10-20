Remember the deadly 1935 earthquake that shook Helena





Helena – Monday, October 18, 2021, marks the 86th anniversary of the 1935 earthquake that shook Helena.

The first tremors began on October 3 with a small earthquake. On October 10, it hit the area with a force of 5.9, causing damage but no casualties.

The main shock, with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred just before 10:00 pm on October 18. The 6.2-magnitude earthquake was twice as large and 2.8 times stronger than the October 10 earthquake.

Montana historian Eileen Bummler shared with MTN the story of five Catholic nuns who survived the earthquake.

The Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth came to Helena on a mission to educate children, help orphans—including building St. Joseph’s Orphanage—and care for patients at St. John’s Hospital.

During a dramatic night, Bummler says, a story of hope came to be found at St. Vincent’s Academy for Girls based on Catholic faith. When the main earthquake struck, three sisters woke up about 50 girls under their care.

“The sisters told the girls to get dressed very quickly,” Bumler said.

Baumler says the sisters used candles to guide them in the dark. They made their way through the building, but when they got to the first floor about to get out…

“Someone shouted from behind, don’t take that door, take the next door!” They went to the next door, and the wall behind them also fell.”

Baumler says the girls lie together for the rest of the night, not knowing the full extent of the damage until morning.

“There were wires and accelerators in the masonry and stairs missing, and it’s just a miracle that they all got down. It was only through providence, said the sisters, that they were able to get out safely,” Baumler said.

According to the University of Utah Historic Earthquake Project, the earthquake destroyed about 300 homes and caused power outages. Many people slept in their cars for the following days while trying to find alternative housing arrangements. Many buildings were severely damaged, with some completely destroyed. At the time, the city’s architect estimated about $2.5 million in damage to the area.

The city will see a mass exodus of people in the following days, as people travel to other parts of the state to escape earthquakes and wait for repairs to be completed.

On October 31, a 6.0 aftershock hit the area destroying more buildings damaged during the main earthquake.

Four people were killed as a result of the earthquakes. On October 18, 23-year-old Dave Harris was crushed by rubble when the front wall of an old two-story building collapsed. Charles Siegelnik was also mortally wounded that night by a building collapse. He died a day later in St. Peter’s Hospital.

On October 31, 27-year-old Ed O’Brien and 24-year-old Vincent Kennedy, masons from Salt Lake City, were killed while working on the stack at Kessler Brewery.

Another smaller satellite, with a magnitude of 5.8, struck on November 28. After the earthquake, the city engineer revised his estimate of the total damage from the earthquake series to $5 million or more.

