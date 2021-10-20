



GREENWICH – Bombings at a large construction site disrupted peace and quiet on Millbank Street for weeks, residents said, prompting them to seek relief — or at least some warning of noise and vibration.

said Tabitha Young, who lives at 233 Milbank Ave. And the chairwoman of the building’s homeowners association: “We weren’t expecting any of this.” We had no idea nor warning. And when the first explosion happened, I actually walked out of my house thinking a car had hit my neighbor’s house. I ran thinking that someone was hurt. I was walking down the stairs when this happened and the explosion was so strong that I had to grab the handrail.”

Young said the explosions were so powerful that they shook windows and even set off alarms in the house.

“It’s more what we feel than we hear. On Friday, we heard one sound and the room literally shook. Pictures on the wall shook. It felt like an earthquake,” said one resident Joe Calico. She lost her breath and really shook. I’m worried that this will cause harm to the foundation, and I don’t know what recourse we have.”

Town Fire Police Chief Chris Pratico said his department tested the sound level at the site and said the detonation appeared to be within legal limits.

But Roger Loeb, another board member of the association, compared it to the sound of a bookshelf that repeatedly collapsed.

“What we felt last Friday was more than upsetting,” Loeb said. “The builders had to go through hoops to get approval for this project, but now it looks like they’re working without supervision.”

Loeb said the bombing needed more monitoring. Young said neighbors need more information about the timing of the work.

They said residents are concerned about possible physical damage to the foundations or windows of their homes. Young said sudden noises and vibrations can take an emotional toll, too.

“Part of the problem is that we don’t know when to expect[the eruptions],” said Young, who lived during earthquakes in Southern California. “So when you’re not ready for it, it’s a shock. We’ve heard this from other residents. You’re scared when it happens. Your heart feels like it’s in binding. You can’t catch your breath. You don’t know what’s going on. For some of our elderly residents, they’re afraid to go back to home because they don’t want to be here when that happens.”

Response from developers

First Selectman Fred Camillo said he’s heard from Kaliko and plans to check the situation this week.

The project has been controversial since it was first proposed in 2017. The city’s planning and zoning commission initially rejected the development but the developer sued and as part of a settlement a revised proposal was accepted two years later.

The developer is listed under the name Milbank Development in association with Belpointe Capital. Belpointe did not respond to multiple phone calls seeking comment on the project and the bombing complaints.

The company that does the blasting is Maine Drilling and Blasting. Residents can be added to the alerts list by calling the company at 860-906-3907.

Margarita Alban, chair of the commission, said the plans made for a transition between the downtown business district and the nearby residential neighborhood. She also noted that “there is a need for housing units for young families,” she said.

The proposal consolidated coupons at 71 Havemeyer Place, 255, 257, 259, 261 and 263 Milbank Ave. in one property.

Noise in the heights of Agnes Morley

The construction site is adjacent to Agnes Morley Heights, a large living complex overseen by Greenwich Communities and home to the Greenwich Communities offices.

“It’s very upsetting to residents and some of our employees,” said Anthony Johnson, CEO of Greenwich Communities. “It’s annoying to me, too.”

Johnson and Terry Mardola, deputy director of Greenwich Communities, said they had heard complaints from their residents.

“You know a bomb is going to come and when it hits you you can still feel it. It’s like, ‘Man, what’s that? I don’t know if it’s better to know or not,” Johnson said.

Mardola said their office receives a phone call warning of every explosion, and a sign is placed at the site.

“At least that allows us to be prepared for it,” he said.

This warning goes to the office only – not to residents or neighbors. He said the warning calls usually come 10 to 15 minutes before the bombing begins.

“It can be very upsetting to all these people,” Mardola said. “It gets really loud sometimes and shakes you even when you know it’s coming.”

Prateko, the fire chief, said the noise complaints are not unusual. Residents who want a warning can reach out to the blasting company to be put on the call list.

“Anytime there’s a bombing, people are always worried,” he said. “I don’t think a bombing job is ever finished without a few phone calls here and there. … This has resulted in phone calls from people who are naturally anxious about their housing, but that is nothing out of the ordinary.”

