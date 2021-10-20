Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 60 km southeast of Aquila, Michoacan, Mexico, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 2:17 am (GMT -5)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 3 km

Oct 20 07:32 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 14 minutes. Oct 20 07:42: Data updates from SSN . are now being used

Updated Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 7:36

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Aquila, Michoacan state, Mexico

4.2 earthquake Oct 20 2:17 am (GMT -5)

Just 18 minutes ago, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Aquila, Michoacan, Mexico. The tremor was recorded early in the morning on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 2:17 am local time, at a very shallow depth of 3 km below the surface. The event was presented by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first monitoring agency Earthquakes Reported that, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Chocola (zone 71) 14 km from the epicenter, Santa Cruz de Cachan (pop 170) 16 km, Tezzopan (population 260) 17 km, Maruata (zone 590) 20 km km, San Pedro Naranjestel (630) is 23 km, and Colula (630) is 26 km. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt by a very weak tremor include La Placita de Morelos (pop. 1400) 58 km from the epicenter, Aquila (population 1,700) 60 km, and Aguila (population 8). , 800) 84 km away.

Date and time: Oct 20, 2021 07:17:37 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday Oct 20, 2021 2:17 AM (GMT -5) Size: 4.2 Depth: 3.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 18.12 °N/103.25°W↗ (North Pacific Ocean, Mexico) Antipode: 18.12°S/76.75°E↗ Nearest volcano: Colima (160 km/99 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 14 km (9 mi) SSW of Chocola (number of Population: 71) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 20 km (12 mi) WSW from Cuilala de Hidalgo (POP: 209) -> See nearby earthquakes! 20 km (13 mi) south of Maruata (population: 590) -> See nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 mi) south of Cuerla (La Changunguera de Cardenas) (population: 138) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) west of Boca de la Manzanilla (La Manzanilla dos) (POP: 107) -> See nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 mi) southeast of Motín del Oro (population: 239) -> See nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) southeast of La Placita de Morelos (population: 1,440) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 mi) southeast of Aquila (population: 1,740) -> See nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) southwest of Aguililla (population: 8800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 458 km (284 mi) WSW Mexico City (pop : 12294200) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 26.9 °C (80 °F), Humidity: 81%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) From NNE primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Estimated outgoing power: 1.3 x 1011 Joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.23 km Mexico: 74 km Al SUR De COALCOMAN, MICHSSN 4.23 kmOFFSHORE MICHOACAN, MEXICOEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this may take up to 20-30 seconds.

