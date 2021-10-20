Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB AT&T Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Carrier Unlocked

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G960UZPAVZW
GTIN 0887276256054
UPC 0887276256054
Model Samsung Galaxy S9
eBay Product ID (ePID) 243389283

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Purple
Model Number SM-G960U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Lilac Purple
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S9
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

